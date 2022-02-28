As the war between Russia and Ukraine has entered the fifth day, Poland's Ambassador to India stated on Monday that Indian citizens need not require any visa to cross into the Polish border. Ambassador Adam Burakowski stated that the arrangement for special flights will also be made to evacuate Indian students. He went on to say that Poland is cooperating and will assist India's high-level delegation in the evacuation process.

According to the Polish diplomat, over 2 lakh people, including Indian students, have already crossed the border into Poland. Burakowski stated that his country is welcoming everyone with open arms even the border points are overcrowded. "We support Ukraine and are helping it in providing ammunition and all types of support. The whole European Union airspace is closed for Russian aircraft including private jets. Japan, US and other countries have also imposed sanctions on Russia," he added, ANI reported.

There will be special flights for Indian students. Poland is cooperating & will also help India's High-level delegation in evacuation process. Indian nationals can cross into Poland border without any visa: Ambassador of Poland to India, Adam Burakowski on #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/uCeCeG8vJz — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022

Poland provides ammunition to Ukraine amid the ongoing war

Earlier on February 26, Poland's Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak stated that the country has provided ammunition to Ukraine amid the ongoing war. He also denounced Russian aggression and stated that Poland stands with Ukraine at this time of crisis. "The convoy with ammunition that we are transferring to Ukraine has already reached our neighbours. We support the Ukrainians, we are in solidarity and strongly oppose Russian aggression," the Polish Defence Minister wrote in a Twitter post.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Ukraine to India stated that Ukrainian authorities are striving to assist in the evacuation of stranded Indian people despite the challenging and confusing ground situation. Ambassador Igor Polikha stated that he personally contacted Ukrainian security services seeking assistance for the stranded Indians. "The situation is very difficult and complex. My resources are limited. We are victims of aggression. Still, we are trying to help people including those from other countries," he remarked during the press briefing, PTI reported.

We are trying hard to help stranded Indians: Ukraine's envoy to India

According to Polikha, the situation at the Ukraine-Poland border crossing is very challenging because thousands of people, including diplomats, foreigners, and Ukrainian nationals, are awaiting to leave Ukraine. "As far as Indian nationals are concerned, we are even trying to use our personal contacts to help them. But, you have to understand the ground realities. We are in a war," he added. Earlier on Sunday, February 27, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla stated that around 2,000 Indian nationals had been evacuated in the last few days following the attack by the Russian military on Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: ANI/PTI