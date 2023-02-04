Poland Asks IOC To Ban Russia From Paris Olympics, Warns 40 Nations Could Join Boycott

In what may appear to be a solidarity move for Ukraine, at least 40 countries are going to boycott the next Olympic Games, Poland's tourism minister Kamil Bortniczuk said on Thursday. The development came after Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia jointly rejected an International Olympic Committee (IOC) plan to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in next year's mega games.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, IOC chief Thomas Bach said such a boycott of the Olympics would only "punish athletes" from those countries. The IOC had clearly said that the organisation is looking forward to "exploring a pathway" to allow Russian and Belarussian athletes to compete at next year's Olympic Games in Paris under a neutral flag. The statement said that "no athlete should be prevented from competing just because of their passport," reported DW.

Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia rejected the IOC's proposal and said, "We condemn the IOC's efforts to bring athletes from the aggressor states of Russia and Belarus back into international competitions," the statement read. "These efforts under the veil of neutrality legitimise the political decisions and widespread propaganda of these two countries, including through sport, as a distraction from the illegal aggression against Ukraine," it added.

Poland's sports and tourism minister Kamil Bortniczuk said, "I think that in the coming week, 40 countries will take a very firm and very clear stand against the inclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes at the Olympics. Considering this, I don't think we will face tough decisions before the Olympics, and if we were to boycott the Games, the coalition we will be a part of will be broad enough to make holding the games pointless."

Meanwhile, Ukraine also expressed its disappointment over the IOC's proposal, and on Thursday it said all efforts must be made to ensure that athletes from Russia and Belarus are not represented in the Paris games. Ukraine sports minister Vadym Guttsait said, "For the whole Ukrainian sports community, this is a question of principle." Guttsait wrote on his Facebook page. "Part of the International Federations are outraged by the IOC's efforts to promote the return of Russians and Belarusians. "We have addressed and will address all international organisations that can influence the situation and whose opinions the IOC members can listen to," he added.

"Our position is unchanged: as long as there is a war in Ukraine, Russian and Belarusian athletes should not be in international competitions. Certainly, our national sporting federations need to strengthen communication with international federations to keep the ban in effect. If we are not heard, I do not rule out the possibility that we will boycott and refuse participation in the Olympics," he said.

Image: AP