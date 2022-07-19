Poland Calls For Tighter EU Sanctions Against Russian Gas, Oil & IT Firms: Report

Amid the ongoing ravaging war between Moscow and Kyiv, Poland called for tighter European Union (EU) sanctions against Russia. According to reports, Poland has demanded its EU partners to impose sweeping sanctions on Russian gas, Russian oil transported by oil pipelines, additional Russian banks, as well as the extension of restrictions on IT services and the sector. Earlier on Monday, July 18, EU Foreign Ministers met in Brussels and discussed the latest draft sanctions against Russia.

"I must say with satisfaction that Poland has been set as an example of good preparation of EU sanctions packages against Russia. Because we are conceptually prepared. we follow precisely what has been successfully passed in the previous sanction packages," said Polish Foreign Minister Zbignievv Rau, PAP news reported.

He further stated that it is necessary to continue imposing sanctions on those Russian companies that are contributing directly to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Further, the Polish Foreign Minister urged the EU members to impose an embargo on Russia's liquefied gas.

EU Foreign Ministers agree on new package of sanctions against Russia

According to reports, Poland has also proposed to put a ban on all Russian goods that can be easily imported from other sources. Notably, EU Foreign Ministers agreed on a new set of sanction packages against Russia on Monday, July 18. Further, the EU is also exploring ways to include a restriction on gold exports anticipating that the move might finally start having a significant impact on the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, claimed that the bloc's sanctions are "tough and hard-hitting". However, the Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that the new EU sanctions against Russia essentially clarify the current guidelines and do not impose any limitations on the movement of energy carriers.

Russia-Ukraine War

It is pertinent to mention here that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has been continuing well over fourth months now. The delegations of both countries have also held several rounds of peace negotiations, however, they have failed to produce desired results so far. Meanwhile, several countries, as well as organizations across the globe, have imposed numerous sanctions against Russia for its unjustified attack on Ukraine.

Image: AP