Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski has stated that the nuclear weapons of the US must be stationed in eastern Europe. He cited the Russian military offensive against Ukraine for deploying US nuclear weapons in Eastern Europe. Kaczynski emphasized that it "fundamentally makes sense" to share nuclear weapons in the Eastern flank, RT cited Germany’s Die Welt report.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski called on NATO to make a new command centre in Poland from where the joint deployments of the military alliance will be planned. He stressed that setting up a command centre in Poland will send a clear message to Russia that NATO is now present at the command level in Eastern Europe. Speaking to Germany's Die Welt, Kaczynski stated that he "would welcome" if the US increases its military deployment from 100,000 soldiers to 150,000 soldiers in Europe and cited Russian increasing "aggressiveness" as the main threat, as per the RT report.

Poland wants US to deploy 50,000 soldiers in Baltic states & Poland: Deputy PM

Furthermore, Jaroslaw Kaczynski stated that 75,000 soldiers must be permanently deployed on the eastern flank which is sharing its border with Russia. He added that Poland wants the US to deploy 50,000 soldiers in the Baltic states and Poland, as per the news report. He further stated he was not happy with the position taken by the German government and stressed that Germany could provide more military equipment to Ukraine. He pointed out that Germany could have made a statement about an oil embargo in European Union.

Poland to impose total embargo on Russian coal

It is to mention here that ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine has started, the European nations have imposed sanctions against Russia. The nations have slapped sanctions against Russia in order to pressurize Russian President Vladimir Putin to end its military offensive in Ukraine. Notably, Poland has been a key player in assisting Ukraine amid the Russian military offensive, which started on February 24.

Last week, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that they proposed a plan in Europe to end all imports of Russian hydrocarbons including oil, coal and gas. He announced that they will impose a total embargo on Russian oil in April or at the latest in May. He stressed that they will make efforts to give up Russian oil and oil by the end of year. Poland's PM Mateusz Morawiecki stressed that while other nations in Europe called "Russia" a business partner, they were aware that it was making use of gas and oil for "blackmail."

PM @MorawieckiM: Today, we present the most radical plan in Europe to abandon Russian hydrocarbons - oil, gas and coal. We will impose a total embargo on Russian coal in April, at the latest in May. We will do our best to abandon Russian oil and gas by the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/4z0QWsym9Q — Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) March 30, 2022

PM @MorawieckiM: When others in Europe were treating #Russia as a business partner, we knew that Russia was using gas and oil as a tool for blackmail. That is why we have been arguing for years to take these tools away from Putin and Russia. pic.twitter.com/YAbjaQvwgJ — Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) March 30, 2022

Image: AP