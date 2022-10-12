Poland Detects Leak In Crucial Druzhba Oil Pipeline Linking Russia & Europe

Polish pipeline operator PERN released a statement on Wednesday stating that a leak has been discovered in the Druzhba oil pipeline. PERN's automatic detection system detected the leak in one of the lines of the Druzhba pipeline. The Druzbha pipeline carries oil from Russia to Europe. According to a statementby PERN, the leak was detected 70kms away from the western city of Plock, on one of the two lines of the northern part of Druzhba network.

This is the main line supplying crude oil to Germany. The northern part of the Druzhba network supplies energy to Germany and Poland whereas the southern part of the network supplies oil to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. PERN has said that the cause of the leak is unknown as of now. Mateusz Berger, Poland’s top official in charge of energy infrastructure claimed that the leak might have been an accident, as per a NBC news report.

What action is PERN taking to stop the leakage?

PERN has dispatched fire crews and other staff to the scene to assess the extent of the leak. Repairs were launched as soon as leaks were discovered, as per reports from NBC news. Karol Kierzkowski, Poland's fire brigade spokesman said to the Polish state broadcaster TVP Info that, ''The main action (we are taking) is to pump out the liquid and locate the leak and stop it." The leak has come at a time when Europe is already suffering from an energy crisis. The energy crisis began when Russia invaded Ukraine back in February. Several European countries, including Europe's largest economy Germany, have relied on Russian energy for a long time.

Importance of Druzhba pipeline

A report by the Financial Times states that Germany's dependence on Russian energy began in the 1970's. It was an effort by West Germany to reduce its dependence on the USA. Germany's manufacturing base is dependent on Russian energy. Without cheap Russian energy, the German manufacturing sector is suffering as other sources of energy are more expensive, as per reports from The Economist. The Druzhba oil pipeline supplies oil to Germany's crucial Schwedt refinery. Germany nationalised the Schwedt refinery last month as it was owned by Russia originally.