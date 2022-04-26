Poland FM Says He Held 'truthful Conversation' With EAM Jaishankar On Russia-Ukraine War

Visiting Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on Tuesday apprised that he had a ‘very truthful’ conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the ongoing Russian Ukraine War and claimed that the war is an attempt by Putin to restore his vision of the ‘Russian Empire.’ The remarks were made by Polish FM while addressing a press conference at the Polish embassy in Delhi.

"I had a very truthful conversation concerning the Russian aggression in Ukraine with your Foreign Minister and I am really impressed by the way we conducted this conversation because the minister was kind enough to (not only) listen to my arguments but also heard it," the Polish Minister said deliberating on India’s position in the conflict.

'Truthful conversation': India-Poland's shares values

"There is no doubt in my mind, that our assessment of the situation is very close. Both Poland and India have tragic experiences with Foreign imperialist(s), and it's difficult, very difficult not to see the present aggression against Ukraine as an attempt to restore the Russian empire," Rau further said. "The burning issue of Russia's aggression against Ukraine was one of the key topics touched up during my conversation with Prime Minister Modi as well as during discussions with Minister Jaishankar," Rau said.

According to the Polish FM, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is 'brutal.' He further added that Russia's irresponsible activities in Ukraine have 'blatantly trample on principles of rules-based global order.' It will have major repercussions for global security, especially energy and food security, he added.

"While Poland and India may differ in how we have reacted to the war in Ukraine, we believe, we still can build on common values, principles and interests including with promotion of a credible rules-based global order and effective multilateralism that we share," he added.



Poland FM's first visit to India in 9 yrs

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held bilateral talks with his Poland counterpart Zbigniew Rau on April 25, on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue being hosted in New Delhi. Zbigniew Rau arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a two-day visit to India, to hold bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and attend the Raisina Dialogue. This is the first time in nine years that a Polish Foreign Minister has visited India.

The India-Poland partnership strengthened during the fallout of the Russia-Ukraine war as the European nation aided India to rescue its stranded citizens from war-torn Ukraine. Both the leaders shared their mutual commitment to enhance the ties between the two nations. S Jaishankar also lauded the Poland government for facilitating the evacuation of Indian nationals ‘Operation Ganga.’

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/ @SJaishankar