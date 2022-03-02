Poland Initiates Seizure Of 'illegal' Russian Properties Amidst Invasion Of Ukraine

Polish authorities, on Tuesday, began the process to seize ‘illegal’ Russian real estate in the country, including a building of a secondary school at the Russian embassy in Warsaw. According to the Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two properties were not being used for diplomatic and consular purposes and therefore would be now be transferred to rightful owner-the State Treasury. This comes as Warsaw strickens its stance against Moscow amidst its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which entered its seventh day on Wednesday.

"The foreign ministry has filed a motion with the relevant government agencies to institute enforcement proceedings in respect of two facilities, which are illegally possessed by Russia and are not used for diplomatic and consular purposes," the Polish Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The European Union (EU) country shares a land border with Ukraine and has become one of the main shelters for refugees fleeing the conflict. Meanwhile, Polish media has reported that these buildings are expected to turn into “refugee centres” for Ukrainians. However, there has not been any confirmation on this from the Polish authorities as of now.

Meanwhile, more than 136 civilians have been killed as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its seventh day. According to Associated Press, more than 5,20,000 civilians have fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighbouring countries in the wake of Russia’s burgeoning invasion. Residents fleeing the conflict have rushed to the country’s borders with Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova.

On Tuesday, the Indian Embassy alternatively advised Indian citizens to travel south towards Hungary and Romania in addition to Poland to escape the war. According to ANI, staff from the Indian Embassy have been deployed on Medyka and Budomierz border to receive all evacuees and send them back to India. The embassy has also announced that it would bear all the transportation charges in the case the evacuees do not have the required funds.

Putin continues to justify attack

On Wednesday, a Russian convoy inched closer to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv as the West continued to impose sanctions. Russian President Vladimir Putin has justified the war asserting that Russia could no longer feel "safe, develop and exist" because of what he claimed was a constant threat from modern Ukraine.

Image: AP