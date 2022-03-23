Poland Mulling Expulsion Of 45 Russian Diplomats On Suspicions Of Spying Amid Ukraine War

Poland has identified 45 Russian intelligence personnel who are using diplomatic status as a cover to remain in the country, and authorities are working to deport them, The Associated Press reported, citing sources. Poland's Internal Security Agency has requested that the Foreign Ministry expel Russian diplomats, who have been classified as a threat to Poland's security, from the country as soon as possible.

"These are people who have and operate using their diplomatic status, but in reality conduct intelligence activities against Poland," Stanislaw Zaryn, the state security spokesman, said. "Taking into account Russian aggression against Ukraine," he added.

He went on to say that the agency's findings proved that Russian intelligence services are increasingly on the attack and aggressively acting against Poland. In a second statement, Zaryn said the security agency discovered that the 45 Russians' actions served the aims of Russian projects meant to undermine the stability of Poland and its partners in the international arena and poses a threat to the country's interests and security.

According to a representative for the Polish government, Russia's ambassador to Poland has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry. Further, a Polish person was detained on suspicion of spying for the Russian secret services, according to the Polish state security service. The suspect, who was apprehended on March 17, worked at the Warsaw registry office and had access to the city archives. "Given the nature of documents kept by those units, the activity of the suspect posed a threat to both internal and external security of Poland," the agency said in a statement.

Bulgaria expels 10 Russian diplomats

Bulgaria's foreign ministry announced on Friday that it has designated ten Russian diplomats as "persona non grata" and given them 72 hours to leave the Balkan country due to conduct judged incompatible with their diplomatic position. Since October 2019, Bulgaria, Moscow's closest ally during the Cold War but now a European Union and NATO member that has criticised Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has expelled eight more Russian diplomats on suspicion of spying.

The foreign ministry claimed on its website that Prime Minister Kiril Petkov had been advised about the expulsions and that the Russian ambassador to Sofia had been informed.

