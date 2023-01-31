Poland Nods In Favour Of F-16 Fighter Jets For Ukraine But Places One Crucial Condition

As the war between Russia and Ukraine moves closer to completing its one year, another NATO member, Poland, has announced that the country is ready to send long-requested F-16 fighter jets to war-torn Ukraine, but only "in full coordination" with its allies. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the transfer of any aircraft to Ukraine could happen only in agreement with NATO countries.

When asked whether Poland is ready to help Ukraine by sending F-16 fighters, Morawiecki responded, saying, "As it was a few months ago in the context of the MiGs, any other air force will be disposed of and likely transferred in coordination with NATO countries. We will act in full coordination here."

Poland to send more battle tanks to Ukraine amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Earlier on Sunday, the chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, said Ukraine should be provided fighter jets to face Russian aggression; he mentioned that US-made F-16 fighters or Soviet-made fighters from the old stocks of the German Democratic Republic can be provided to the war-stricken country. Earlier this week, embattled President Zelenskyy also called on NATO to send supplies of long-range missiles and military aircraft to Kyiv.

On Thursday, the Polish Prime Minister announced that Poland's support will help Ukraine face Russian invaders, and the country will provide Ukraine with 60 more tanks in addition to the previously announced 14 German Leopard 2 tanks. Morawiecki, during an interview, also expressed his delight over how his allies agreed to support Ukraine "more actively." He explained that 30 out of the 60 tanks Warsaw is planning to transfer will be PT-91 tanks, which are heavily updated versions of the Russian-made T-72 tanks. "And if we don't want Ukraine to be defeated, we have to be very open and brave in supporting Ukraine," the Polish Prime Minister asserted.

France announces fighter planes for Ukraine

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday announced that he was ready to deliver fighter planes to Ukraine but warned that this action would only further escalate the tension. "Nothing is excluded in principle," Macron said after talks with the Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte.

However, the French President rolled out a series of criteria before Ukraine, including the Ukrainian defence department first make the request, that any arms would "not be escalatory" and that they would "not be likely to hit Russian soil but purely to aid the resistance effort". Similar concerns were earlier presented by the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who later agreed to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Image: AP