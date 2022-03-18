Amid Russia's offensive in Ukraine, Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has asserted that Moscow's war in Ukraine has resulted in "economic turbulence" across the world. Mateusz Morawiecki announced that they have decided to introduce the "Anti-Putin shield." According to the Prime Minister's announcement, the measure aims to tackle the "massive economic turbulence" caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Poland PM announces 'Anti-Putin Shield'

Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in the Facebook post announced that the "Anti-Putin Shield" is aimed to fight inflation, support for job creation and the firms that were functional in the Russian market before the Russia-Ukraine war. According to the Prime Minister's announcement, the Anti-Putin Shield has also been designed for "diversification" of the Polish economy and European economy. The Poland government will also make efforts for developing a Baltic gas station and a gas port in Swinoujscie. Under the "Anti-Putin Shield," Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated that they will work to stop the rise in food prices and support the farmers in agricultural production and fertilizers supplement. He called Russian President Vladimir Putin "unpredictable" and added that they will make efforts to protect Poland and its allies by implementing the "Anti-Putin Shield" program.

Poland PM visits Kyiv to meet Zelenskyy

Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Deputy Prime Minister Defence Affairs Jarosław Kaczynski, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa visited Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The leaders discussed "Russian aggression in Ukraine, the restoration of security and recognized the heroic struggle of Ukrainians." During the meeting, the Polish PM emphasized the importance of Ukraine becoming a candidate for membership in the European Union, according to the statement released by the Poland Chancellory of the Prime Minister. Mateusz Morawiecki highlighted that Europe will not remain the same withoutUkraine and they need to make efforts to stop this from happening. During the meeting, Poland Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczynski underlined that Ukraine is fighting for them and called for a courageous decision. It is to mention here that Russia's military action in Ukraine continued for day 23 after Putin announced a military operation in Donbass region.



It is here, in war-torn Kyiv, that history is being made. It is here, that freedom fights against the world of tyranny. It is here that the future of us all hangs in the balance. EU supports UA, which can count on the help of its friends - we brought this message to Kyiv today. pic.twitter.com/Us7k9xTq5f — Mateusz Morawiecki (@MorawieckiM) March 15, 2022

Image: AP