Poland PM Mateusz Morawiecki Announces Plans To Give Up Russian Oil, Coal & Gas This Year

Poland has announced measures to bring an end to all Russian oil imports by the end of 2022. Addressing a news conference, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that they proposed a plan in Europe to end all imports of Russian hydrocarbons including oil, coal and gas. The decision taken by Poland's PM comes a day after the country announced that it was intending to ban Russian coal imports by May, according to AP.

Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that Poland will take measures to become “independent” of Russian supplies, according to AP. He called on other European Union countries to also take similar action and not import Russian supplies. Morawiecki asserted that money paid for Russian oil and gas is fuelling the war machine in Ukraine. Poland's PM has said that while others in Europe called "Russia" a business partner, they were aware that Moscow was using gas and oil as a tool for "blackmail."

Poland has decided to expand its LNG terminal to receive deliveries from Qatar, the United States, Norway and other exporters, as per the AP report. Poland also intends to reduce dependence on Russian oil by signing agreements with Saudi Arabia, US and Norway. In addition, Poland is also considering importing oil from Kazakhstan. The decision of Poland comes as the European Union has not ageed to sanction energy as it relies on Russia for the fuel needed for cars, electricity, heating and industry. The European nations have announced sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24.

Poland PM meets Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki held a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday, March 30. During the meeting, the leaders held discussions on the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, humanitarian and military situation in Russia. Furthermore, the two leaders discussed about the documentation of Russian war crimes. Both sides also talked about US President Joe Biden's visit to Poland and impact of existing and possible initiatives supporting Ukraine amid the Russian aggression. Kuleba and Morawiecki also talked about the expectations of the Ukrainian authorities with regard to international security guarantees, including relations with NATO and the EU.

