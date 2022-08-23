Poland President Andrzej Duda Arrives In Kyiv, Set To Hold Meeting With Zelenskyy

Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday, August 23, at the invitation of his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the visit, Andrzej Duda will hold a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and delegations to discuss the Ukraine situation, support for Ukrainian armed forces, economic and humanitarian assistance for the war-torn nation and bilateral cooperation. He will also participate in the second summit of the Crimean Platform convened by Ukraine's President Zelenskyy.

Notably, the Crimean Platform is a forum which involves the participation of the heads of state and international organizations with an aim to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine and "ending the illegal occupation of Crimea" by Russia, according to the statement released on the official website of Polish President Andrzej Duda. It will be Andrzej Duda's third meeting with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy since the war between Russia and Ukraine started on February 24, the President's office in the statement noted. The visit of the Polish President takes place on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence day. Notably, several world leaders including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and French President Emmanuel Macron have arrived in Kyiv ever since Russia launched the offensive in Ukraine.

Szef Gabinetu Prezydenta RP @PSzrot: Wizyta Prezydenta @AndrzejDuda na Ukrainie obejmuje spotkanie z Prezydentem @ZelenskyyUa i rozmowy na temat wsparcia Ukrainy; Prezydenci będą uczestniczyć w posiedzeniu Platformy Krymskiej. — Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) August 23, 2022

📍Przystanek Kijów

Rozpoczęła się kolejna wizyta Prezydenta RP @AndrzejDuda na Ukrainie. pic.twitter.com/gLSmFDM7iC — Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) August 23, 2022

Poland working on proposal to ban issuance of visa to Russians

Earlier on August 14, Poland announced that it is working on a proposal to ban the issuance of visas to Russian nationals. Poland's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Piotr Vavzyk said that Poland is in favour of more EU sanctions against Russia, including suspension of the visa facilitation agreement for Russian citizens, Polskie Radio reported citing PAP. Vavzyk said that while Poland agrees with the proposal, however, "major member states, including Germany, France and the Netherlands" are against the decision. Polish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs stated that Lithuania, Estonia, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Latvia also have a similar view regarding issuing visas to Russian nationals and added that a decision regarding the issue is expected in the coming weeks, as per the news report. He noted that Poland has not been issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens for several months. According to Piotr Vavzyk, Poland only issues visas to Russians who work or are forced to cross the Polish-Russian border, family members of Poland citizens and other members and people with a Pole card.

