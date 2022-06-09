Polish President Andrzej Duda, criticised German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron for talking and in a way legitimising the unlawful action of the Russian leader who is responsible for the crimes committed by the Russian army in Ukraine. He even compared the Russian President to Adolf Hitler. While speaking to the German tabloid newspaper, Bild, Duda said he was amazed to watch how these two leaders-- Scholz and Macron-- talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "These talks are useless. What do they do? They only legitimize a person responsible for the crimes committed by the Russian army in Ukraine. Putin is responsible for it. He decided to send the troops there. The commanders are subordinate to him," he said.

"Did anyone talk to Adolf Hitler like that during World War II? Did someone say Hitler had to save face? That we should proceed in such a way that it is not humiliating for Adolf Hitler? I have not heard such voices," added Duda.

Notably, the Polish President was pointing fingers at the recent statement by Macron in which he warned against humiliating Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. When asked about Germany's "inability" to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine, the Polish President denied to comment but appealed to the world leaders including, the German Chancellor, to furnish lethal weapons to the war-ravaged country. Duda maintained Poland has been delivering advanced weapons to Ukraine since the onset of the brutal war. Recalling his recent telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he stressed that the embattled leader had demanded more weapons to deter Putin's aggression.

Andrzej Duda says Poland has delivered around 240 tanks and funding worth $2 billion

According to Duda, Poland has already supplied 240 tanks, almost 100 armoured vehicles, guns, ammunition, and Rockets. Besides, Poland also assisted Ukraine with a total of $2 billion in funding. "Ukraine needs heavy weapons and tanks. These are the needs of Ukraine. I spoke to President Zelenskyy two days ago. He asked me again. We sent tanks, over 240 tanks that Ukraine can serve," he said. "That's a huge cost for us too, but we understand the need. We appeal to everyone: if someone has the opportunity to send artillery, please send it to Ukraine," added Duda.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Polish government has been welcoming the Ukrainian refugees since the onset of the brutal war. Recently, Warsaw has also extended free medical care, education and other social services to the Ukrainians. As per the data proffered by Poland’s Border Guard agency, it has registered nearly 3.5 million crossings from Ukraine to Poland since the war began. Furthermore, it averred that nearly 80% of refugees are staying in private Polish homes.

Image: AP