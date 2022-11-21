Poland Proposes To Place German Patriot Missiles Near Ukraine Border As War Escalates

Germany has offered to help Poland by supplying the nation with Patriot missile system. The offer came after Poland was struck with a missile that resulted in the death of two people. Germany's Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that, "We have offered Poland our help with the defense of its airspace with our Eurofighters and with Patriot air-defense systems," as per a report from Germany's Rheinische Post. Germany has also offered Poland Eurofighters and Poland has decided to take up Germany on its offer.

Z satysfakcją przyjąłem propozycję niemieckiej minister obrony dot. rozmieszczenia w naszym kraju dodatkowych wyrzutni rakiet Patriot. Podczas dzisiejszej rozmowy telefonicznej ze stroną niemiecką, zaproponuję by system stacjonował przy granicy z Ukrainą. — Mariusz Błaszczak (@mblaszczak) November 21, 2022

Poland's Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak has said that Poland is satisfied with Germany's proposal. He added that Poland is proposing to Germany that the patriot missiles be set up near the Poland-Ukraine border. "I accepted with satisfaction the proposal of the German Minister of Defense regarding the deployment of additional Patriot missile launchers in our country. During today's telephone conversation with the German side, I will propose that the system be stationed at the border with Ukraine," wrote the Polish defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak on Twitter.

What is the Patriot missile system?

Patriot stands for Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept of Target and it was developed by the US. It has undergone several updates but its essential role has remained the same, which is acting as a missile defence system. The new patriot systems are capable of tracking and targeting cruise and ballistic missiles. Germany has access to patriot missiles because it is a US ally. Poland seeks to set up the missile defence systems near the Polish Ukraine border because the missile strike on Poland, which killed two people, occurred near the Poland Ukraine border. The strike on Poland initially raised concerns as the missile that landed up in Poland was of Soviet origin. The fear was that a Russian missile ended up landing in Poland instead of Ukraine.

Unlike Ukraine, Poland is a NATO member and an attack on Poland would trigger article 5 of the NATO treaty. All G7 leaders were attending the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia at that time. An emergency meeting of G7 leaders was conducted, after which US President Joe Bidens said that it was unlikely that Russia struck Poland. Later, information emerged that it might have been a malfunctioning Ukrainian missile defence system which landed up in Poland.