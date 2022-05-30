Poland Ready To Act As Security Guarantor For War-ravaged Ukraine, Says President Duda

Poland, which has supported Ukraine throughout the Russian aggression has recently indicated that it will agree to act as a security guarantee for Ukraine in the midst of the raging war. This development comes as Polish President Andrzej Duda stated that Poland is ready to be a guarantor of Ukraine's security. In an interview with CNN, Duda asserted that Volodymyr Zelensky inquired if Poland should be one of Ukraine's security guarantor states. He further noted that with all of their resources, they are currently supporting Ukraine and as a result, they feel that as neighbours, they have a responsibility to do so.

The Polish leader further added that Warsaw will partake in it if Ukraine asks them to become security guarantors and peace guarantors after the war. Several million Ukrainian refugees, who fled the war-torn country in the wake of the Russian aggression have already been sheltered in Poland. Duda continued by stating that Poland refers to Ukrainians as neighbours or guests and that more than two million Ukrainians already live in Poland. He claims that he is one of the leaders with whom Ukraine's President speaks frequently. Recently, Andrzej Duda visited Ukraine and called for the signing of a new good-neighbourly pact between Ukraine and Poland, in a speech to Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada on May 22.

Poland has continued its assistance to Ukraine by sending military equipment

It is pertinent to mention here that Poland has continued its assistance to Ukraine by dispatching military equipment and humanitarian aid. In a recent development, Ukraine has received 18 AHS Krab self-propelled howitzers from Poland on Sunday as Kyiv tries to fend off a Russian onslaught in the Donbas region in the east, according to the Radio Information Agency (IAR), which provides news to the Polish public radio. The maximum range of the AHS Krab is 40 kilometres.

In the face of severe shelling in its eastern provinces, Ukraine has appealed to the West for more long-range weapons in a bid to defend itself. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov suggests that Ukraine has begun receiving Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Denmark and self-propelled howitzers from the US. Poland has also trained roughly 100 Ukrainian artillerymen to operate the howitzers. The Russian officials have chastised Poland for being hostile to the Russian Federation.

Image: AP