Russia-Ukraine War | Poland Rejects Russia's Allegation Of Ukraine Having Biological Weapons; 'nothing New'

Poland, a country that shares borders both with Ukraine and Russia, listed down the probable motives behind the allegation of possession of biological weapons.

Sudeshna Singh
Poland

'Nothing new', said Poland refuting Russia's allegation of Ukraine possessing biological weapons on Wednesday. The country that shares borders with both Ukraine and Russia, listed down the probable motives behind the allegation. The Central European country said the motive of Russia may be to create panic, divert the attention of the world from its own plan and provoke and shift the blame towards Ukraine and the West.

Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki along with his counterparts of Czech Republic Petr Fiala and Slovenia Janez Janša has arrived in Kyiv and met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid Moscow's continuous attacks. The leaders held a press briefing thereafter, in which they displayed solidarity against Russia. 

Russia says it has 'proof' of biological labs in Ukraine

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting on Friday on the alleged manufacture of biological weapons in Ukraine at the request of Russia and China. In a statement at the UNSC on Friday, Russia said that its forces have actually discovered credible proof that there were ongoing projects to manufacture biological weapons in Ukraine with the US funding the projects. 

Russian delegate at UNSC said, "The project mentioned was conducted at the heart of Europe. There was no international control on the practice that was done and that could have been a high risk for Europe. The analysis shows that there was a transformation of active parasites. It could give rise to bacterial infection that could spread from bird to people. By March of the same, 364 people died of swine flu, which included 20 Ukrainian soldiers."

"Ukraine agreed to practice experimental bio labs which are very dangerous to the world. These experiments portrayed potential risks to the entire country. Don't know why Kyiv implemented these experiments," Russia further said, adding that the Ministry of Defence has material stating that all the material of biologically high risk in Ukraine were related to the US. 

