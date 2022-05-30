Poland Strives For Centre Of UN-led Fund For Reconstruction Of Ukraine To Be In Warsaw

Amid the ongoing ravaging war in Eastern Europe, the Polish government stated that the country is striving hard to be the centre of the UN-led international fund to support the reconstruction of Ukraine. On Sunday, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin stated that discussions were held regarding the reconstruction of Ukraine at the recently concluded World Economic Forum, and that the country has proposed the fund's centre to be in Warsaw. "There were talks with representatives of the United Nations, which is creating an international fund to support the reconstruction of Ukraine. We want to ensure that the centre of this fund is in Poland, in Warsaw," he remarked, as per Polish Press Agency.

Sasin further stated that Poland intends to be the centre not only for the logistics of this reconstruction work, but also for the financial centre where funding for Ukraine's rehabilitation would be concentrated. He claimed that Poland is also formulating its own reconstruction offer for the Ukrainian partners. "We are preparing a material that is a synthesis of certain possibilities of state-owned companies and their know-how" Sasin added.

Poland giving shelter to Ukrainian refugees since war began

The Deputy Prime Minister went on to say that a specific digital platform would be developed to allow private enterprises to send their contributions to Ukraine's rehabilitation. Notably, the Polish government has been welcoming the Ukrainian refugees since the onset of the Russian invasion. Recently, Warsaw also extended free medical care, education and other social services to the Ukrainians. According to data provided by Poland's Border Guard Service, approximately 3.5 million crossings from Ukraine to Poland have occurred since the war began. Furthermore, it stated that around 80% of refugees have taken shelter in private Polish homes.

World bank vows to help Ukrainian relief, recovery, and resilience

In late April, the World Bank's President claimed that physical damage to Ukraine's buildings and infrastructure stands at roughly $60 billion (over Rs 4,500 crores) so far, and that the financial body is committed to helping Ukrainian relief, recovery, and resilience. He further claimed that the government of Ukraine and state-owned firms are facing a huge non-military fiscal imbalance and debt burden. It is pertinent to mention here that several countries across the world have been providing humanitarian, military and other necessary assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched a full-fledged war on February 24.

Image: Twitter/@SasinJacek