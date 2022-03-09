Poland To Hold Parliamentary Session To Express Support For Ukraine To Fight Russia

In the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, Poland to hold a session of both houses of parliament on March 11 to discuss different ways to support the war-hit on the occasion of the country's 23rd anniversary of NATO membership. According to European Pravda, a Ukrainian online media outlet dedicated to Europe, NATO, and reforms in Ukraine, a meeting was held initiated by President Andrzej Duda with an aim to remind the Polish people that their country owes its security to NATO unity.

The head of the President's Office, Pavel Schrott said, "The president stressed that Poland is now safe, and it is also the result of its own forces, but above all it is the result of membership in a large alliance with great defense capabilities and nuclear capabilities."

It is learned that NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will attend the meeting in person, while US President Joe Biden will deliver a live speech virtually.

A member of the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS), Patrick Wiecher, said, "Friday's event is historic for our country."

He further mentioned that the meeting aims to demonstrate NATO's strength and readiness to help Ukraine and that Stoltenberg's personal presence would allow the Assembly to "make strategic decisions."

In a related update, the Polish government on Tuesday announced its readiness to hand over 28 MiG-29 fighters to the United States with the understanding that they would be handed over to Ukrainian pilots fighting the Russian invasion. But, the US rejected this offer by NATO ally Poland on Tuesday to transfer its Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets to a U.S. base in Germany as a way to replenish Ukraine's air force in its defense against invading Russian forces.

Russia-Ukraine war

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday said that since Russia's begun military operations, over 12,000 Russian forces have been killed. About 1036 armoured vehicles of different types, 48 aircraft, 80 helicopters, 303 tanks, 120 artillery pieces, and 56 MLRs were hit during the combat, according to the MFA data.

On Tuesday, following Russia announcing ceasefire from 10 am (Moscow time) to provide humanitarian corridors in the cities of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Mariupol, the war-hit country Ukraine began the evacuation of civilians including foreign students from Sumy to Poltava.

(Image: AP)