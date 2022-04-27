Poland To Urge European Commission To Impose 25-35% Tariffs On Russian Gas, Oil Imports

Poland is looking for retaliatory measures against Moscow after Russian energy corporation Gazprom declared on Tuesday evening that delivery of gas to Poland and Bulgaria will be suspended, resulting in a considerable price surge on the gas market. As per the reports of Bild, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morwiecki stated that Warsaw will request the European Commission to impose 25% to 35% tariffs on Russian coal, gas and oil imports. He further added that those who comply with the embargo must pay for more expensive gas or oil from alternate sources, adding that it is only fair if Russian energy imports become much more expensive.

The Polish premiere further claimed that Warsaw is prepared for any situation and that the country has developed a liquefied gas terminal and that their gas pipeline from Norway to the Baltic is also nearly finished. He also stated that they will not be blackmailed by Putin, adding that they won't pay for Russian gas in rubles either.

Poland declines to pay for oil and gas in rubles

The alleged reason for the supply suspension is that Poland, like most other EU countries, refused to pay for oil and gas in rubles, as Gazprom and the Kremlin have reiterated recently. It is pertinent to mention here that the gas contract between Russia and Poland is set to end this year. Prime Minister Morawiecki told Bild that Europe needs to be more determined to become less reliant on Russian energy sources.

He claimed that an embargo isn't enough and they also need to stop Putin from exporting his "blood oil" at a discount to other countries, such as India. He stated that one thing is certain, India would almost be sanctioned by the European Union because it has already struck oil accords with Russia. The Polish Prime Minister also demands EU punitive taxes on Russian goods.

Ursula von der Leyen claims Russia resorting to blackmail

Gazprom announced the entire suspension of gas supply to Bulgarian Bulgargaz and Polish PGNiG on April 27. European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen stated that Gazprom's decision that it will unilaterally stop delivering gas to European consumers is yet another attempt by Russia to use gas to blackmail them and that it is inexcusable and unjustifiable. She also claimed that it demonstrates Russia's unreliability as a gas provider.