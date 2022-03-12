As the Russia-Ukraine war escalates by the day, over 2 million people have been forced to leave the war-torn ex-Soviet nation into neighbouring European countries. On Friday, Ukraine Border Guard Services informed that Poland's capital Warsaw and Krakow can no longer accept Ukrainians seeking refuge, ANI reported.

This comes after about 1,00,000 Ukrainians have entered Krakow and nearly 2,00,000 in Warsaw over the weekend, with numbers showing no sign of relenting as the Russian attack intensified. The numbers indicate the largest influx of refugees the country has seen since World War II. As per Politico, there are signs that the wave of refugees has put considerable strain on help and hospitality, which might potentially run out. Train stations in Warsaw and sports halls are also reportedly filling up with camp due to the lack of free rooms in Poland's largest city.

Meanwhile, the exodus of Ukrainians has also increased in Romania. A total of 3,43,515 people have entered the country. However, 2,58,844 among them have proceeded onward to other countries, while 84000 have been accommodated in Romania, CNN reported on Thursday.

Nearly 2 million forced to leave Ukraine

Amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war, more than 2 million people have fled the embattled ex-Soviet nation, United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) has estimated said on Thursday. Poland is the most favoured destination due to its proximity to Ukraine, and culturally and linguistically similar. In addition, over a million Ukrainians are already living and working in the country. Noting the enormous exodus from Ukraine, Poland Interior Ministry has mobilised border guards, military, and police to ensure security and swift passage. Local authorities have also set up temporary information centres in every Polish region. Poland has currently allowed Ukrainian refugees to stay up to 18 months.

Russia-Ukraine war

The developments come against the Russian military attack on Ukraine ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24. The war ensued months of undeterred military build-up along the rebel-held Donbass region. In the 17-days running all-out war, Russian forces have seized the cities of Kherson and nuclear power plant site Chernobyl. Meanwhile, heavy fighting continued in the cities of Mariupol, Irpin, and the outskirts of Kyiv. After days of stalling, on Friday, US Defence officials informed that Russian invaders have now advanced 3 miles closer to the centre of Ukraine, Kyiv. However, strong resistance from Ukrainian Armed Forces has thwarted Russian troops outside key cities. Meanwhile, peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegates failed to make a breakthrough after they met on Thursday in Turkey.

(Image: AP)