Poland's Defence Min Blaszczak Says US Troops Begin Military Drills Near Ukrainian Border

Poland's Defence Minister, Mariusz Blaszczak stated that US troops, which had recently arrived in the country, began military drills near the Ukrainian border on Sunday, February 20. "Over the weekend, American soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Division of the US Army began joint exercises in southeastern Poland with troops of the18th Mechanized Division of the Polish Army," Blaszczak wrote on Twitter. Earlier, the US sent additional soldiers to Poland and Romania, accusing Russia of deploying over 140,000 troops along the Ukrainian border to carry out an invasion.

For several weeks, the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, Canada and the Baltic states have been providing Ukraine with weaponry, including combat weapons and ammunition, in order to resist an alleged Russian incursion. Meanwhile, Russia has frequently rejected any intention of invading Ukraine, claiming that the NATO buildup along its borders is undermining Eastern European stability. Officials from the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics have also reported intense shelling by Ukrainian artillery and mortar fire in recent days, signalling a severe escalation of the crisis in the Donbas.

US deploys American F-15 fighter jets in Poland

Last week, Polish Defence Minister Baszczak also stated that the US deployed another 8 American F-15 fighter jets in Poland. The additional fighters joined the unidentified number of F-15s that the US military transported to Poland earlier this month from the Royal Air Force Lakenheath in the United Kingdom. The US has also claimed that Russia can invade Ukraine on any day and in response to Russian forces build-up, Washington has sent troops to Poland, Romania, and Germany.

Russia urges Ukraine to sit down at negotiating table to solve issues

Earlier on February 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged Ukraine to immediately sit down at the negotiating table with Donbas leaders in order to formulate the strategy to implement the Minsk Agreements. Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has stated that his country will not respond to provocations in the eastern Donbas region, instead seeking peace through diplomacy. He claimed that the country's security and defence forces are in control of the situation. President Zelensky also asserted that his country should have held a referendum on North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) membership before making it a priority in the country's Constitution.

