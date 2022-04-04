As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for over a month, Polish President Andrzej Duda has asserted that the Ukrainian armed forces need only weapons and more weapons for defending their nation. He stated that criminals need to be called "criminals" and they must be brought to justice. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Duda emphasised that visuals from Bucha show that they must not compromise at any cost.

"Criminals must be called criminals, brought to justice and sentenced. Pictures from #Bucha disprove the belief that we have to seek a compromise at any cost. In fact, the Defenders of Ukraine need three things above all: weapons, weapons and more weapons (sic)", the Polish President tweeted.

Duda's statement came after Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday, April 3, revealed the horror caused by retreating Russian armed forces in Ukraine's Bucha.

Ukrainian FM highlights tragedies caused by Russian troops

In a tweet, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said, "Bucha massacre proves that Russian hatred towards Ukrainians is beyond anything Europe has seen since WWII." He called the Russian action "deliberate" and stressed that Russian armed forces seek to kill as many Ukrainians as they can.

Dmytro Kuleba called for G7 sanctions against Russia which include an oil, gas and coal embargo and closure of all ports to Russian vessels. Furthermore, Kuleba urged the international community to remove all Russian banks from SWIFT.

He called on Ukrainian partners to provide tanks, combat aircraft and heavy air defence systems to the armed forces of Ukraine. It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for day 40.

Over six lakh identification numbers issued to Ukrainian refugees: Polish government

Notably, Poland has been a key player in assisting Ukraine amid the Russian military offensive, which started on February 24. As per UNHCR data, over 4 million people have fled Ukraine and moved to neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

According to UNHCR, more than 2.4 million people have left their homes and crossed over to Poland to escape the war. According to a report by The Associated Press, the Poland government has announced that they have issued more than 6,25,000 national identification numbers to Ukrainian refugees ever since Russia initiated its military offensive in Ukraine.

These ID numbers have been issued by the Polish administration to grant the refugees access to health care, education and other services in the country.

