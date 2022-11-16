Poland's Military On High Alert After A Russian-made Missile Hit Nation, Kills Two

After a Russian-made missile struck Eastern Poland and resulted in the death of two people, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated the nation's security services as well as all major emergencies have been placed on high alert. This came after a missile hit an area where grain was drying on Tuesday afternoon in Przewodów, a Polish village close to the Ukrainian border. Besides this, Republic TV has learned from Warsaw that the military army is ‘combat ready’ and can spur into action any second.

The Prime Minister of Poland said, "Together with the Interior Ministry, we have put on high alert all services: police, border guards, firefighters. Other services, including special services, have also been put on increased alert at this special moment."

Poland military is on high alert

Furthermore, as per government spokesperson Piotr Mueller, the Polish government has increased the preparedness of its armed forces after Prime Minister Morawiecki convened an urgent meeting with the nation's top national security and defence leaders due to a "crisis situation", Euro News reported.

The Polish administration is also discussing whether to rely on Article 4 of the NATO founding treaty, which mandates a conference of all NATO Member States following a violation of an ally's territorial integrity or security.

According to TASS, the minister urged the citizens to maintain their composure.

In accordance with the nation's allies, the Polish government has opted to increase control over its airspace, according to Morawiecki. The PM added, “We have decided to put separate units of the Polish armed forces on higher alert, with particular attention paid to monitoring the airspace. This monitoring will be conducted in an enhanced mode, in concert with our allies," TASS reported.

US is looking into recent Russian-missile strike on Poland

Meanwhile, after a top US intelligence official stated that a Russian missile had crossed Poland and killed two people, Polish officials stated the nation would raise the readiness of some military combat forces and that President Andrzej Duda had talked with the Secretary General of NATO. Under the condition of anonymity, a NATO source said the organisation has been looking into claims of the attack in Poland.

Further, the US National Security Council declared that it was looking into the reports as well. Jacek Siewiera, the chief of Poland's National Security Bureau, told the media late on Tuesday that the country has been working to improve its readiness while also examining if it had cause to request discussions under Article 4 of the NATO treaty, Associated Press reported.

Siewiera said, adding that he had also spoken to Jake Sullivan, the National security adviser for the US, “We are verifying the conditions for the use of Article 4 of the Alliance...regarding the appropriate response. We are in very intensive contact with key allies".

In addition to this, as per a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry, "any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border" were not carried out by Russian forces, and images of alleged damage "have nothing to do" with Russian missiles. With its biggest missile onslaught to yet, Russia bombarded Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Tuesday, hitting targets all around the nation and resulting in widespread outages.

(Image: AP)