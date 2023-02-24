Poland's PM Morawiecki Meets Zelenskyy In Kyiv, Delivers First Leopard Tanks To Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday arrived in Kyiv in a show of support and solidarity to Ukraine, Polish government's spokesperson Piotr Muller wrote on Twitter. Morawiecki and the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, laid flowers at the Wall of Remembrance to commemorate the sacrifices of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers, the Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland said in a statement. The leaders were also accompanied by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"On the anniversary of Russia's vicious attack on Ukraine, I am in Kyiv to give a clear signal of further support in defence of Ukraine," Morawiecki tweeted.

🇵🇱🇺🇦 PM @MorawieckiM is visiting Kyiv on a special day - the 1st anniversary of Russian aggression against #Ukraine.



Together with PM @Denys_Shmyhal he laid a wreath at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/pJN2ehtORE — Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) February 24, 2023

📰PM @MorawieckiM's article on the 1st anniversary of the Russian aggression against #Ukraine was published in many European and world media.



"One year after the outbreak of war, we have one common goal: to rebuild Ukraine, to strengthen Europe".https://t.co/SytSaaWDPv pic.twitter.com/LFemWvdhLT — Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) February 24, 2023

'Ukraine would not be left alone': Polish PM to Zelenskyy

Morawiecki, while in Ukraine, confirmed the delivery of four Leopard tanks to Kyiv at a press conference alongside Zelenskyy. He noted that the tanks "have actually arrived and aren't just pledge on paper." “Right after the war broke out, on March 15, we were in Kyiv to ensure that Ukraine would not be left alone,” he noted, pledging support and solidarity with Kyiv. The Polish PM also met with the diplomatic service and employees at Poland’s embassy in Kyiv.

🇵🇱PM @MorawieckiM, together with 🇺🇦President @ZelenskyyUa, visited a hospital in Kyiv. The President of Ukraine honored the soldiers who fought for the freedom of #Ukraine and the whole of Europe. pic.twitter.com/ebNmKALn6B — Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) February 24, 2023

"Poland and Europe stand by your side. We will definitely not leave you, we will support Ukraine until complete victory over Russia," said Morawiecki. “A year after the start of Russian hostilities, the Prime Minister went to Kyiv to give a clear and measurable signal of further support in defending Ukraine against Russia,” Piotr Müller, Polish government’s spokesperson tweeted.

Poland, said Morawiecki, will provide more Leopard tanks to Ukraine, as well as a number of upgraded, Soviet-era T-72 tanks. Ukraine's neighbour, Poland, was the first country to push for sending the German-made battle tanks to Ukraine despite Berlin's skepticism. Polish leaders also criticized the initial reluctance of Germany in transferring the Leopard 1, 2 tanks to Kyiv's forces. The Polish Prime Minister's visit comes just days after Warsaw hosted US President Joe Biden who also made an unannounced visit to Kyiv. Biden also met with the leaders of nine countries on NATO's eastern flank.