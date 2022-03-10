A day after Poland offered all its MiG-29s to be delivered to Ukraine via NATO, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki reiterated the offer but said the decision must be taken jointly by all NATO countries. Speaking at a press conference during his visit to the Austrian capital, Vienna, Morawiecki said that the ongoing conflict is a grave concern for all the countries and added providing fighter jets to Kyiv is a “very serious decision” that should be taken by all NATO alliance members because it affects wider security. It is worth noting that Ukraine has been pleading for more warplanes in order to resist Russian forces.

In response to Ukraine's continuous demand, Poland agreed to offer all their fighter jets to Kyiv. According to the plan floated by Poland, it would first give all its MiG-29 to the United States and then the US would deliver those fighter jets to Ukraine via NATO. In a statement released by the Polish Foreign Ministry, it said: "At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities." However, the plan was ditched by Pentagon, saying "Poland’s proposal is a tenable one".

"We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sending warplanes to Ukraine entirely depends on NATO and US, says Morawiecki

Meanwhile, Premier Mateusz Morawiecki said that the decision on whether to make the MiG-29 planes available to Ukraine as it fights Russia's invasion is now in the hands of NATO and the Biden administration. "Poland is not a side in this war (...) and NATO is not a side in this war," Morawiecki said during a visit to Vienna. "Such a serious decision like handing over planes must be unanimous and unequivocally taken by all of the North Atlantic Alliance," he added. Notably, earlier after the final announcement of war against Ukraine, Russia had declared that supporting Ukraine’s air force would be tantamount to joining the war, and could spur retaliation.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP