Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, a special survey report has revealed that Poland has spent around $2 billion on helping Ukrainian refugees since the onset of the war. This came to light after the Polish Economic Institute asked Poles about it in a special survey. A total of 77% of Poles participated in various forms of support for Ukraine, including monetary and other assistance. The people of Poland at large have helped Ukrainian refugees in building their homes and apartments available to them, said the special report.

As per the report, around PLN 9 billion to PLN 10 billion (nearly $2 billion) has been spent by Poles on Ukrainians, and this estimate includes funds given to refugees in the form of direct transfers or participation in public fundraising, as well as goods purchased for refugees and the amount spent on accommodation and food. The survey shows that people with higher incomes were involved in providing support to refugees. However, even people with low incomes were found to spend a part of their money on Ukrainian refugees. The strong commitment to helping was also related to such factors as charities, direct contact with Ukrainians before the war, and regular media coverage of the ongoing hostilities and the fate of refugees. Notably, the estimated value of the total annual expenditure of public authorities earmarked for assistance to refugees is PLN 15.9 billion (nearly $3.4 billion).

Since the start of the war between Moscow and Kyiv, the Polish government has been at the forefront of providing defence assistance and monetary aid to Ukraine. Earlier, Poland provided more than 200 T-72 tanks and also deployed several hundred infantry fighting vehicles and a large number of Piorun portable surface-to-air missiles, among other equipment, to Ukraine. As per the Notes from Poland report, the country has provided arms and other military equipment to Ukraine worth at least $1.7 billion. According to recent data shared by the Polish government, the country stands in the third position after the US and UK in providing the maximum number of military weapons and funds to the war-battered nation.

Image: AP/Representative