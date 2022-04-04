Polish Doctor Helps Restore Ukrainian Family's Sight After Russian Missile Strike

After a bomb exploded in a woman's house in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine on March 11, the mother of five-year-old twin boys, Olena Selichzianowa was blinded along with her two sons, Nazar and Timur. However, Professor Robert Rejdak at the Medical University of Lublin, Poland assisted the family. As per the reports of BBC, Olena stated that on that day, when she entered the kitchen, she noticed a bomb approaching her window and she had no idea what was going on because it was very fast. She remembers falling on her knees and gathering her sons beneath her to shield them from shrapnel fragments.

She has no recollection of the bomb's impact. The flying fragments that slashed at their arms and faces blinded all three of them. Olena's leg was shattered and her flesh was badly burned. The family was rescued and sent to a neighbouring hospital, but their injuries were so bad that they needed to be relocated urgently. Their injuries were brought to the attention of Lviv eye expert Dr Nataliya Preys. Professor Robert Rejdak at the Medical University of Lublin, Dr Preys' former teacher in Poland, received images of their wounds and believed that the three of them need rapid medical attention. The family then moved to Poland for treatment

'The mother was absolutely blind'

Professor Rejdak stated that the mother was absolutely blind, and all she could do was reach out and touch her kids. He further claimed that when the kids first arrived, they were so hungry and exhausted that all they did was eat, sleep, and cry. He said that he was moved by their situation. He further stated that they made the decision to operate on the mother and he did cataract surgery on her both eyes, according to BBC.

Olena's surgery went perfectly

He claims that Olena's surgery went perfectly, and she can see almost completely two days later. Professor said that it will take a little longer for the little boys to recover health and that Nazar's eye has been lost. Professor Rejdak's team has completed retina surgery and is preparing to do cataract surgery. He stated that the twins also have significant ocular trauma and that they hoping for decent vision, but they will need more time. The repercussions would have been severe if Olena and her boys had arrived in Lublin a few days later.

Image: @dattalioncom/Facebook