Polish President Andrzej Duda Visits Ukraine Ahead Of NATO Summit, Pushes For More Unity

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, on July 9, visited Ukraine where he met with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and pushed for the need for unity to fulfil Kyiv's NATO aspirations. Duda visited Ukraine ahead of the NATO summit scheduled to take place in the Lithuanian Capital of Vilinus. Polish leader, during his meeting with Zelenskyy, emphasized that he is hoping to get a "clear signal" on Kyiv's membership to the alliance. "Effective support for Ukraine in its pursuit of membership in the Alliance is very important for Poland," he said on Twitter.

“We are stronger together,” President Andrzej Duda said on social media during his visit to the war torn Ukraine. He added that he's in Ukraine "to give a testimony of friendship in the face of a difficult history, but also to hold final consultations before the NATO summit in Vilnius, which begins in two days."

A great honor to be here again in beautiful Kyiv with my good friends @ZelenskyyUa & @GitanasNauseda.

United as one! pic.twitter.com/4cSA9dU9QA — Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) June 28, 2023

W Łucku na Wołyniu, w rocznicę Krwawej Niedzieli, razem z Prezydentem @ZelenskyyUa oddaliśmy hołd pomordowanym Polakom. pic.twitter.com/IZe56ruSBK — Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) July 9, 2023

Duda, Zelenskyy pay tribute to victims of Volhynia massacre

Duda and Zelenskyy visited the western city of Lutsk and marked together the anniversary of one of World War II's bloodiest episodes for the two countries—the Volhynia massacre of 1943 and 1945. Paying tribute to the fallen soldiers and the victims of the massacre, Duda wrote, "Together we pay tribute to all the innocent victims of Volhynia! Memory unites us! Together we are stronger." In the visuals shared by the Polish leader's office online, Duda and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, were seen inside the church during Sunday Mass as they commemorated the lost lives during the battle.

Zelenskyy and Polish leader Duda honour all the innocent victims of Volyn. Credit: Telegram/Zelenskiy



"Together, we honour all the innocent victims of Volhynia," the Ukrainian president Zelenskyy, meanwhile wrote in Ukrainian and Polish language on his Telegram channel. He added, "Memory unites us! We are stronger together!"

Poland has emerged as Ukraine’s staunchest supporter in NATO and has consistently emphasised that it wants “security guarantees” from other states for the conflict-ridden nation's accession into the military bloc. Polish leader's visit comes shortly after Zelenskyy returned from Turkey on Saturday where he sought support for Ukraine's membership into the alliance ahead of the summit in Lithuania. He also secured the release of his five key former Azov commanders who were captured by the invading Russian forces during the battle for Azovstal in the steel city of Mariupol.