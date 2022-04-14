Polish President Avers Russia's Military Aggression In Ukraine 'not A War' But 'terrorism'

Polish President Andrzej Duda has stated that Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine is “not war” but “terrorism” while calling for punishment for the ones who committed war crimes. After Duda and baltic leaders met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy in Kyiv on Wednesday, Polish President wrote on Twitter that the Russia-Ukraine conflict was “terrorism” as soldiers are “sent to murder civilians”. He said both direct and indirect perpetrators of the war crimes “must be punished”. He averred, "It is inconceivable that such things should happen in the modern world."

"The perpetrators of these crimes, both direct and indirect, must be punished. Prosecutors collect evidence in places where mass murders took place. It is inconceivable that such things should happen in the modern world,” he added. He went on to say that there is no dialogue with those who break all the rules, adding that he hopes that "Ukraine will soon become part of the European Union as a free and sovereign state making decisions about itself.”

Prezydent @AndrzejDuda w #Kijów: To nie wojna, to terroryzm, gdy wysyła się żołnierzy, by mordowali cywilów. To oblicze wojny, z którym nie jesteśmy w stanie i nie możemy się pogodzić. pic.twitter.com/W9WGtnVyCy — Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) April 13, 2022

It is to note here that Poland has specifically played a crucial role in helping Ukraine in the war with Russia. The Russia-Ukraine war, which has entered its 50th day, has sparked the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. Poland has provided shelter to at least 2.68 million Ukrainian refugees since Russia announced its “special” military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

“We are Ukraine's neighbours not only literally, but also in the sense of the common history and understanding of the situation,” Duda said on Wednesday.

Baltic state leaders assert 'fight for Europe’s future'

The Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia pledged to “fight for Europe’s future is happening here” as they visited the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Earlier, while heading to Kyiv, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda had tweeted, “Heading to Kyiv with a strong message of political support and military assistance”. All four Baltic state leaders even visited the shattered town of Borodyanka in the northwest of Kyiv from where the Russian troops retreated to focus on the eastern Donbas region.

Met in #Kyiv today the presidents of Estonia 🇪🇪 @AlarKaris, Latvia 🇱🇻 @valstsgriba, Lithuania 🇱🇹 @GitanasNauseda and Poland 🇵🇱 @AndrzejDuda. Grateful to our friends for constant support and comprehensive assistance in countering russian aggression. We will win together! pic.twitter.com/HiVvwZMtoN — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) April 13, 2022

Image: AP