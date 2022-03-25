Polish President Duda Expresses Concerns Over Refugee Crisis; 'Numbers Continue To Grow'

Polish President Andrzej Duda, who was en route to meet US President Joe Biden in eastern Poland, made an emergency landing after returning to Warsaw. On meeting Biden, the Polish President expressed concerns over the mounting refugee crisis owing to Russia's offensive in its neighbouring country, Ukraine. He also thanked the US for deploying its troops to guard the Polish border and for providing humanitarian aid.

Andrzej Duda said, "Your presence (to US President Joe Biden) here is a message that you care about the security of Poland. Today, you also met the US troops that are guarding the borders of Poland. Millions of refugees are crossing the borders and coming to Poland amid Russia's aggression which has been going on for a month now. They are also guarding the entire Atlantic community and NATO security."

Speaking on Russia's continuing military aggression in Ukraine, the Polish President said, "Your presence demonstrates a huge support and a big significance to the stability and world peace at a time when Russia continues its aggression in a free and democratic country Ukraine. The Russian aggression is happening for a month now, but your presence is also a great sign of support to us in terms of humanitarian aid, which is today provided to the Ukrainian refugees, and also to us. We do not call them refugees as they are our guest, and our brothers,who today are in a very difficult situation."

President Duda also expressed concerns over the huge refugee crisis since World War II, and said, "12 million people have fled the houses in Ukraine due to Russia's aggression. More than 3.5 million people have already fled to other countries. They have first crossed the borders of Poland and today we have got over 2.5 million people from Ukraine. The number is growing all the time. If Russian aggression continues, these numbers will continue to grow. I would also like to thank to all NGOs in our country and the US that are helping us."

It is pertinent to mention here that Joe Biden arrived at the G2 Arena in Jasionka, Rzeszow, and met with service members from the 82nd Airborne Division, who have been deployed in recent weeks to bolster NATO's eastern flank on Friday. He also expressed gratitude to US troops stationed in NATO territory and further enjoyed pizza with them.

Putin accuses the West of trying to cancel Russia

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of trying to cancel Russia and the Russian people. "Today they are trying to cancel a whole thousand-year-old country, our people. I am talking about the progressing discrimination of everything connected with Russia," he said.

He further compared the alleged attempts to ban Russian composers and writers with book-burning in Nazi Germany in the 1930s. Putin stated, "The notorious cancel culture has become a cancellation of culture." The Russian President appeared to compare Russia's position to that of Harry Potter author, JK Rowling. The writer had been previously criticised for her views on gender identity.