Polish President Duda Hails Joe Biden's Kyiv Visit, Says Zelenskyy 'has To Win' The War

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday asserted that Ukraine has to win, adding that defenders of Kyiv will prevail, and that "this horrible sacrifice by the Ukrainians will bear the fruits of victory". Giving a speech in Poland, he thanked the US and NATO for sending military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Hailing Biden's Kyiv visit, he said that Biden stood in Kyiv above all odds, and "has showed that Ukraine is not alone and is supported by the most important country in the world."

At the start of the meeting with Biden, Duda thanked POTUS for assuring "unwavering support" to the people of Ukraine during his visit on Monday. The Polish President also thanked NATO allies for sending military and humanitarian assistance to the war-ravaged country.

Poland’s president lauds Biden's Ukraine trip

Before Biden's speech, Duda said that the defenders of Ukraine will prevail and that all the sacrifices made by the soldiers of Ukraine will bear the fruits of victory.The Polish President further said that Biden stood by Ukraine above all odds, and this has shown that Ukraine is not alone in this war and is supported by the most important country in the world.

During his address, Duda said the "extraordinary gesture" not only helped in boosting the morale of the Ukrainians facing Russian invaders but was also a "significant sign that the free world has not forgotten them, that a free world and its biggest leader, the President of the United States, stand by them."

It is pertinent to note that the Polish president also said that Biden's visit has sent a signal to Moscow as Putin continues to violate international rules and attack Ukrainian territory damaging the residence and infrastructure. Duda also expressed gratitude on behalf of his country's people and said, "Because I believe that the Polish people see it also as an appreciation of the contribution that we have made in the construction of security in our part of Europe."

Image: AP