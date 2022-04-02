Polish President Takes Ukrainian Kids Suffering From Cancer To Italy On His Official Plane

In a heartwarming gesture, President of Poland Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda took several Ukrainian children suffering from cancer to Italy and the Vatican City from their official plane on Friday. The couple, who was on a trip to Italy and the Vatical City, took to Facebook to share the photographs. Among the children who were taken flight with President, the First Lady was posted a photograph with little Victoria, who was born two months before the Russian aggression against Ukraine. Notably, these children were shifted to Rome after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a full-fledged war against its neighbouring country, Ukraine.

Ukrainian children flew with us to Rome, for whom oncological therapies are being prepared by the Children's Jesus Pediatric Hospital Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù," he said on his social media account. "Among the children, the youngest is little Victoria born two months before the Russian aggression on Ukraine. At the tomb of Saint John Paul II, we prayed today that her name would be prophetic for her Homeland," he added. Meanwhile, citing the Office of the President of Poland, the Ukraine National News agency said that a total of five children from Ukraine with their brothers and sisters and guardians were on board the presidential plane. Later, the First Lady visited them in the hospital in Rome.

Ukraine Prosecutor's Office says Russian Invasion has killed 136 children so far

As the war between Ukraine and Russia entered day 38, the Ukrainian authorities confirmed the death of at least 136 children so far. According to the details shared in a Twitter post, Ukraine's office of the Prosecutor General said that among those killed in the Russian attack, 64 children have been killed in the national capital, Kyiv, whereas 50 have died in the Donetsk region. Besides, it said nearly 200 children have been injured in the past 38 days. It is worth mentioning that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians.

Image: Facebook/ Andrzej Duda