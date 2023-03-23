Pompeo Says Biden Making Enormous Mistake By Underplaying Threat Of Russia-China

In remarks made on "America's Newsroom" on Wednesday, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticised the Biden administration's approach to the recent meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Pompeo, the administration is making an enormous strategic error by downplaying the significance of the meeting, which has seen the two leaders strengthen their ties against Western nations. In Pompeo's view, this is yet another example of the Biden administration's failed foreign policy.

"To hear the White House play this down as if it's insignificant or unimportant is an enormous strategic mistake. It may be a shotgun wedding, but they're still married. And at least for today, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is providing lethal assistance to Russia, almost certainly. Now, China is getting energy at a discounted price. Think about that," he said, as per a report from Fox news. "American manufacturing companies are paying full freight for energy today and the Chinese are getting a 15, 20% discount on each barrel of oil, allowing them to continue to dump their products here in America. Now, the Biden administration has failed. They have allowed the Russians and the Chinese to come together in this way and it presents enormous risk to the United States of America and every citizen," he added.

Xi and Putin's meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an agreement on Tuesday aimed at strengthening economic ties between their countries. The agreement was signed during Xi's visit to Moscow, where he met with Putin over several days. The two leaders sought to showcase their countries' close relationship, which they referred to as a "friendship without limits." During the meetings, Xi and Putin emphasised the importance of working together to protect their nations' energy security. Putin also highlighted his plans for a gas pipeline stretching from Siberia to China.