Pope Francis Calls Russia-Ukraine War Barbaric; Appeals To Putin To 'stop This Massacre'

Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State, Pope Francis, has appealed to the Russian government to stop the war immediately "before cities are reduced to cemeteries."

While addressing a gathering of about 25,000 people in St. Peter’s Square, Francis decried the “barbarianism” by the Russian forces and the killing of children and other defenceless civilians in Ukraine. "There are no strategic reasons that hold up in the face of such armed aggression," he told people gathered for his customary Sunday noon appearance.

"Mariupol, the southern Ukrainian city which bears the name of the Virgin Mary, has become a city martyred by the heartbreaking war that is devastating Ukraine," Francis said.

"In the name of God, I ask: Stop this massacre," he appealed.

Before the barbarism of killing children and innocent and defenceless citizens, no strategic reasons hold: the only thing to be done is to cease the unacceptable armed aggression before cities are reduced to cemeteries. #LetsPrayTogether #Ukraine #Peace — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) March 13, 2022

With an aching heart I add my voice to that of the common people, who implore the end of the war. In the name of God, listen to the cry of those who suffer, and put an end to the bombings and the attacks! #LetsPrayTogether #Ukraine #Peace — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) March 13, 2022

I ask all diocesan and religious communities to increase their moments of prayer for peace. God is only the God of peace, he is not the God of war, and those who support violence profane his name. #LetsPrayTogether #Ukraine #Peace — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) March 13, 2022

In some of his strongest denunciations yet of the war in Ukraine, Francis prayed for an end to the bombings and other attacks.

Also, he affirmed that it was the duty of Russian forces to ensure that humanitarian corridors “are safe and secure.”

Notably, this was not the first time when the head of the Catholic Church publically announced Russia to stop the war. Earlier on February 25-- a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin started a full-fledged war against Ukraine, Francis went to the Russian embassy in Rome where he "expressed his concern about the war. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed the visit. "The Holy See press office confirms that the pope went to the Russian Embassy to the Holy See on Via Della Conciliazione, clearly to express his concern about the war. He was there for just over a half-hour," reported Arab News. Also, he called for dialogue to end the conflict and urged the faithful to set a day of fasting and prayer for peace in Ukraine.

More than 2,100 residents of Mariupol killed since the invasion

Notably, his statement came on the day when officials said more than 2,100 residents of Ukraine’s besieged port city of Mariupol have been killed in the past seventeen days. While speaking to CNN, officials in the besieged city said, it has suffered 22 bombing attacks in the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of as many as 2,187 civilians. "To date, 2,187 Mariupol residents have died from attacks by Russia," the city council of Mariupol said on Sunday. "The situation in Mariupol continues to be very difficult. The city has no electricity, water, heat, almost no mobile communication, is running out of food and water," CNN quoted officials as saying.

