Pope Francis Condemns War In Ukraine, Calls For Easter Truce At Gathering

Pope Francis on Saturday, April 9 called for an Easter truce in Ukraine as he questioned the value of a “victory flag on a heap of rubble” referring to Russia during delivery at St. Peter’s Square. During his address at the end of a Palm Sunday service with over 50,000 people, Francis asserted: “Put the weapons down!” The pontiff continued, “Let an Easter truce start. But not to rearm and resume combat but a truce to reach peace through real negotiations open to some sacrifices for the good of the people.” “In fact, what kind of victory would be one that plants a flag on a heap of rubble?” he said.

Nothing is impossible for God (Lk 1:37). He can even bring an end to a war whose end is not in sight, a war that daily places before our eyes heinous massacres and atrocious cruelty committed against defenseless civilians. #PrayTogether #Peace pic.twitter.com/tp5Yeq9gxm — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 10, 2022

Francis condemns 'horrors of war'

After he delivered the Mass in the first large gathering since 2019 due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Francis condemned the horrors of war.

Pope Francis said, “mothers who mourn the unjust death of husbands and sons … refugees who flee from bombs with children in their arms … young people deprived of a future … soldiers sent to kill their brothers and sisters”.

This would be the second time Pope mentioned Russian and appealed for a ceasefire after the global event for peace on 25 March. He called on the warring sides to give peace a chance while he condemned the invasion and asked to end the hostilities. The event on April 9 marked the start of Holy Week that commences on the Easter Sunday in the Roman Catholic Church on 17 April 2022. Orthodox Christians in Ukraine also celebrate Easter.

Francis had also earlier condemned the horrifying Bucha massacre where hundreds of innocent civilians were killed, terming it as 'horrendous'. In response to Bucha civilian killings, several countries in the West expressed angst against Russian forces by expelling the diplomats. US President Joe Biden meanwhile called for a "war crimes trial" over the killings of civilians in Bucha, stating he would seek "more sanctions" against Moscow.

Pope tweeted, "The recent news from Ukraine, reports new atrocities, like the massacre in Bucha, ever more horrendous cruelty done even against defenseless civilians, women, and children." He also slammed the United Nations for inaction as he said, "In the war in Ukraine, we are witnessing the impotency of the United Nations", adding, "'Unfortunately the dominant logic is that of the strategies of the most powerful states, to affirm their own interests by extending their areas of economic or ideological or military influence. We are seeing this with war''.