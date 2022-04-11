Last Updated:

Pope Francis Condemns War In Ukraine, Calls For Easter Truce At Gathering

After he delivered the Mass in the first large gathering since 2019 due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Pope Francis condemned the horrors of war in Ukraine.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
Pope Francis

IMAGE: AP


Pope Francis on Saturday, April 9 called for an Easter truce in Ukraine as he questioned the value of a “victory flag on a heap of rubble” referring to Russia during delivery at St. Peter’s Square. During his address at the end of a Palm Sunday service with over 50,000 people, Francis asserted: “Put the weapons down!” The pontiff continued, “Let an Easter truce start. But not to rearm and resume combat but a truce to reach peace through real negotiations open to some sacrifices for the good of the people.” “In fact, what kind of victory would be one that plants a flag on a heap of rubble?” he said. 

Francis condemns 'horrors of war'

After he delivered the Mass in the first large gathering since 2019 due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Francis condemned the horrors of war.

Pope Francis said, “mothers who mourn the unjust death of husbands and sons … refugees who flee from bombs with children in their arms … young people deprived of a future … soldiers sent to kill their brothers and sisters”.

This would be the second time Pope mentioned Russian and appealed for a ceasefire after the global event for peace on 25 March. He called on the warring sides to give peace a chance while he condemned the invasion and asked to end the hostilities. The event on April 9 marked the start of Holy Week that commences on the Easter Sunday in the Roman Catholic Church on 17 April 2022. Orthodox Christians in Ukraine also celebrate Easter. 

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow to bolster troops amidst significant casualties, says UK Intel

Francis had also earlier condemned the horrifying Bucha massacre where hundreds of innocent civilians were killed, terming it as 'horrendous'. In response to Bucha civilian killings, several countries in the West expressed angst against Russian forces by expelling the diplomats. US President Joe Biden meanwhile called for a "war crimes trial" over the killings of civilians in Bucha, stating he would seek "more sanctions" against Moscow. 

READ | Amid war, ex-Ukraine PM Azarov asks EU, other nations to stop military aid to Kyiv

Pope tweeted, "The recent news from Ukraine, reports new atrocities, like the massacre in Bucha, ever more horrendous cruelty done even against defenseless civilians, women, and children." He also slammed the United Nations for inaction as he said, "In the war in Ukraine, we are witnessing the impotency of the United Nations", adding, "'Unfortunately the dominant logic is that of the strategies of the most powerful states, to affirm their own interests by extending their areas of economic or ideological or military influence. We are seeing this with war''.

READ | 10 weeks of Russia-Ukraine war in pictures as bloodshed continues unabated
READ | Russia-Ukraine war: New footage shows Russian tanks crossing Seversky Donets River; Watch

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Pope Francis, Ukraine war, Russia
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND