On Wednesday, Pope Francis criticised the 'relentless bombings' of Ukrainian cities. This comes two days after Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against several Ukrainian cities, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where over 10 people were killed. Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strikes on Ukraine came in response to an attack on a bridge to the Moscow-controlled Crimean Peninsula.

Adressing pilgrims at St. Peter's Square, Pope said: “In these days my heart is with the Ukrainian people, especially to the inhabitants of the places where the bombings have raged." "I carry within me their pain and through the intercession of the Holy Mother of God, I present it in prayer to the Lord," he added as per Vatican News.

"May His spirit transform the hearts of those who hold the fate of the war in their hands, so that the hurricane of violence may cease and peaceful coexistence in justice may be rebuilt," he continued.

This is not the first time that the Pope has weighed in on the war. Back in September, the Pope had said that supplying Ukraine with ammunations "may be morally acceptable," as per a report from the National Catholic Reporter. He added that, "it can be immoral if done with the intention of making more war." He had argued that dailouge between Russia and Ukraine is necessary. "To defend oneself is not only licit, it is also an expression of love toward one's homeland," he said to reporters, whilst travelling back to Rome after a three day trip to Kazakhstan. The Pope also added that dialogue between Ukrainian and Russian leaders must continue. "I don't exclude dialogue with any power that is at war, even if it is with the aggressor. It may smell, but one has to do it."

Pope raises caution as fear of nuclear attack rises

As fear of Russia using tactical nuclear bombs spread, the Pope referred to the Cuban missile crisis of October, 1962, to voice a cautionary note. “Why don’t we learn from history? Even at that moment, there were conflicts and huge tensions, but the way of peace was chosen," he said, alluding to the moment when US' deployment of missiles in Europe and USSR's deployment of missiles in Cuba brought the world close to nuclear war.

Why was the Pope criticised by Ukrainians earlier?

The Pope had earlier received criticism from Ukrainians after he called Darya Dugina an innocent victim of war. Darya Dugina was Alexander Dugin's daughter. Alexander Dugin is a Russian ideologue and his daughter died after her car was blown up near Moscow whilst she was driving towards her home. The assasination was carried out by elements within the Ukrainian government, NYTimes reported citing US intelligence sources.