Pope Francis Hails Grain Ships' Departure From Ukraine; Calls It 'sign Of Hope' For Truce

As four more ships loaded with Ukrainian grain sailed off the Black Sea under the historic deal brokered by United Nations, and Turkey with Ukraine and Russia, Pope Francis on Sunday welcomed the development stating that the breakthrough could be a model for dialogue to reach a truce to the war.

Pope Francis 'welcomes departure of grain vessels from Ukraine's ports'

Turkey's Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul on August 7 authorised the departure of four more vessels loaded with Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports, the UN press service and Turkey's National Defense Department announced. Four ships loaded with 161,084 tonnes of foodstuffs left Chornomorsk and Odesa. MV GLORY and MV RIVA WIND are carrying more than 100,000 tonnes of corn. A Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) staffed by Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish, and UN personnel will be inspecting the vessels in Istanbul to oversee the shipping of Ukrainian grain.

“I would like to welcome the departure from Ukraine's ports of the first ships loaded with grain," said Pope Francis after the noon-day Angelus prayer on Aug 7. "This step shows that it is possible to dialogue and achieve concrete results, which benefit everyone," he added.

According to the Vatican, Pope Francis expressed "hope" that following this grain dialogue, the two warring nations Russia and Ukraine "can put an end to the fighting and arrive at a just and lasting peace.” Earlier this week, Ankara confirmed that three more grain cargo vessels Navistar, Rojen and Polarnet were able to successfully depart from the Ukrainian ports carrying grain bound for the international market. Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at a presser iterated that the new grain deal between Russia and Ukraine which was signed in Istanbul under the Black Sea Grain Initiative might end in a "comprehensive cease-fire" on both sides. Saturday was the first time that the foreign-flagged ship could arrive in Ukraine and could be loaded with grain since the brutal war was started by Moscow in February.

Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister, meanwhile said at a presser on Sunday that he "hopes to soon be able to ship around 3 million tons of goods each month." "We are gradually moving on to larger volumes of work,” said Oleksandr Kubrakov on Facebook. “We plan to ensure the ability of the ports to handle at least 100 vessels per month in the near future," he was quoted as saying by The Vatican.