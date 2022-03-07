In the wake of the ongoing escalations in the war situation between Ukraine and Russia, the Vatican which had so far maintained a neutral stand over Russia's 'unjustified decision' to invade Ukraine, on Sunday called for peace and condemned President Vladimir Putin's decision of launching an aggressive assault against Ukraine through a 'special military operation'.

In a series of tweets, Pope Francis on Sunday shared his views over the ongoing war and further made an appeal for all the humanitarian corridors to be made genuinely secured so that the aid is guaranteed and access is facilitated to the besieged areas in order to offer vital relief to all those stuck in the war situation, He also thanked all the people who are taking in refugees followed by journalists who have put their lives at risk for providing the information. "Thank you, brothers and sisters, for this service that allows us to be close to the tragedy of that population and enables us to assess the cruelty of a war", he added.

Furthermore, praying for everyone's safety, he added, "Along with the collaborators of the Roman Curia, the Spiritual Exercises will begin."

The tweets came shortly after the Pope during his weekly address to people in Saint Petersburg Square stated that "In Ukraine, rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not only a military operation but a war which is leading to death, destruction, and misery."

Ceasefire halted for second consecutive day

This comes at a time when Russia had announced a partial ceasefire to open humanitarian routes for allowing civilians to escape from the cities. However, the ceasefire was halted for the second consecutive time as shelling and attacks continued across Ukrainian cities.

In the meantime, as the Russia-Ukraine war enters day 12 on Monday, Russian forces are escalating their attack towards the major Ukrainian cities while the forces have already taken control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. It has also been said that they are now running the facility under their command and have restricted its communication with the world.

Speaking about the number of casualties in the ongoing war, around 364 civilians have been confirmed dead since the Russian forces started their invasion, while more people are said to have been injured.

Image: AP