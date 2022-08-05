Pope Francis Meets Russian Orthodox Church Leader Ahead Of Possible Patriarch Interaction

Vatican's Pope Francis is expected to meet Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, whom the EU accused of supporting the president of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine. The two orthodox authorities might have a face-to-face meeting in Kazakhstan in September. According to a statement issued by the Vatican, Pope Francis will make a trip to Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan between September 13-15 to attend the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. And as per a statement released by Moscow in Russian, Italian and English, Francis might meet with Patriarch Kirill.

Ahead of the meeting, Pope Francis met with Russian Orthodox Metropolitan Antonij of Volokolamsk, the head of the Department for External Relations of the Patriarchate of Moscow , in Vatican.

Pope Francis' June 14 meeting with patriarch Kirill cancelled in Jerusalem

Pope Francis was scheduled to meet with Kirill on June 14 in Jerusalem, although the meeting was cancelled as per the advice of the Vatican diplomats. The in-person meeting, which will be the second after they met in Cuba in 2016, can now take place in September according to the Vatican. The Cuban meeting between the Vatican's Pope and a leader of the Russian Orthodox Church was the first ever since the Great Schism in 1054.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper in May, after Patriarch Kirill first publicly supported Putin's war, Pope Francis said that Kirill "cannot become Putin's altar boy", a remark that was widely condemned by the Russian Orthodox Church. The Lithuanian government, which widely derided Kirill resorted to prohibiting the Russian Orthodox Church from entering the country. The Lithuanian Internal Affairs Ministry demanded that the EU blacklists Kirill in the seventh package of sanctions as a penalty against the Kremlin. Moscow's Patriarchate, in turn, responded by emphasising that such restrictive moves are likely to hamper any future constructive dialogues.

"It is regrettable that a month and a half after the conversation with Patriarch Kirill, Pope Francis chose the wrong tone to convey the content of this conversation," the statement by the Patriarchate’s external relations department had read. While Kirill's position on Russia's so-called military operation in Ukraine stirred internal rebellion in Orthodox Church, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who is also a member of the Russian Orthodox Church, praised Kirill for his patriotism.