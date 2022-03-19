As the Russian offensive in Ukraine continues, Pope Francis has prayed for the people of Ukraine who fled their homes to save their lives. In his message shared on Twitter, the pontiff stated that the Ukrainians have left their homes due to war. He prayed to Saint Joseph to support the Ukrainian refugees who relocated to other places in view of safety. In his prayer, he stated that Saint Joseph had himself experienced the suffering of people who fled their homes.

Pope Francis further stressed that Saint Joseph was forced to migrate to save the lives of his dear ones. He prayed to Saint Joseph to protect the people who have left their homes due to war and support them in their difficulties. In his prayer, Pope Francis called for strengthening the people of Ukraine in "hope" and they are able to find "welcome and solidarity." According to statistics released by UNHCR, more than 3 million people have left their homes and moved to safety to avoid war. Earlier on 18 March, Pope Francis called for aid to Ukrainians who he insisted had been attacked and were "defending" their country, according to AP. He made the remarks in his message to a gathering of European Catholic Employees.

Pope Francis invites Catholic bishops to partake in consecrating Russia, Ukraine

Pope Francis has decided to invite the bishops from across the world to partake in consecrating Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Catholic News Agency reported. Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See press office, issued the statement confirming the development. Matteo Bruni informed that the occasion will be the Celebration of Penance on March 25 at 5 pm. The decision of Pope Francis comes after Ukraine's Lite Rite Catholic bishops called on Pope Francis to consecrate their country and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary after Moscow launched a military attack on Kyiv on February 24, as per the Catholic News Agency report. Catholic bishops in Latin America, the Caribbean, Philippines are expected to participate in consecrating Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

