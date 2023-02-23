Pope Francis Reiterates Ceasefire Call In Ukraine; 'Victory Among Ruins Will Not Be Real'

One year after the Russia-Ukraine war began on February 24, 2022, Pope Francis reiterated his call for ceasefire adding that no victory can be built on ruins. Pope Francis made the statement during his weekly general audience at the Vatican. The leader of the Catholic church said, "Dear brothers and sisters, the day after tomorrow, February 24, will be one year since the invasion of Ukraine, one year since the beginning of this absurd and cruel war; a sad anniversary," reported Ukrainska Pravda.

Pope Francis calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine

"The number of dead, wounded, refugees and displaced people, the (amount of) destruction and economic and social damage speak for themselves," Pope Francis said, "May the Lord forgive so many crimes and so much violence. He is the God of peace. "Let us remain close to the martyred Ukrainian people who continue to suffer," he added. Francis then appealed to "those in power in countries" to make concrete efforts to end the war, achieve a ceasefire, and start peace talks.

'Has everything been done to stop the war?'

Pope Francis has rejected Russia's assertion that its invasion of Ukraine was a part of a "special operation," condemning what he has described as atrocities and the killing of civilians. After US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin gave speeches in Ukraine, Putin responded to them by saying, "Let us ask ourselves: has everything possible been done to stop the war?" I appeal to everyone who has authority over nations to commit themselves in a concrete way to end the conflict, to reach a ceasefire and start peace negotiations". He added, "That which is built on ruins can never be a real victory."

West prepares to provide more military aid to Ukraine

Meanwhile, western countries are preparing to offer more support to war-ravaged Ukraine in facing Russia. US President Joe Biden on Monday announced another round of military aid to Ukraine. Switzerland has announced it will approve the package to provide approximately $123 million to Ukraine. While the EU is also likely to announce further aid to Ukraine and sanction Russia,

Image: AP