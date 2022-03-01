Pope Francis, on Tuesday, called for an end to the war in Ukraine on the sixth day of the Russian invasion of the country. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Let us together cry out from our hearts: Never again war, never again the clash of arms, never again so much suffering!" "We must never stop praying." He has stopped short of naming countries or aggressors, however, apart from '#Ukraine'.

The Argentine pontiff added, "Indeed, let us pray to God more intensely. Come, Lord, Prince of Peace make us instruments and reflections of your peace!

On February 23, Pope Francis had urged all sides to refrain from actions that could cause pain to the people of the region. Pope Francis made a heartfelt appeal for peace in Ukraine during the General Audience on Wednesday, stating that the possibility of violence had given him "much pain" in his heart.

"Despite the diplomatic efforts of the last few week increasingly alarming scenarios are opening up," Pope claimed. He further urged that, "all the parties involved refrain from any action that would cause even more suffering to the people, destabilizing coexistence between nations and bringing international law into disrepute."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday called Russia a "terrorist state" accusing it of launching a deadly attack in central Kharkiv, that also claimed the life of an Indian national. "This is terror against the city. This is terror against Kharkiv. Terror against Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in his speech in EU Parliament.

Video shared on social media by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed a loud explosion rocking the Kharkiv Region State Administration Building. Zelenskyy said that the devastating bombing was "outright, undisguised terror" that "no one will forgive. Nobody will forget." "This attack on Kharkiv is a war crime," he said. "Russia is a terrorist state."

Barbaric Russian missile strikes on the central Freedom Square and residential districts of Kharkiv. Putin is unable to break Ukraine down. He commits more war crimes out of fury, murders innocent civilians. The world can and must do more. INCREASE PRESSURE, ISOLATE RUSSIA FULLY! pic.twitter.com/tN4VHF1A9n — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 1, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war has lasted for six days now with Russian troops launching a vacuum bomb on Monday as it tried to move into Kyiv. While the US has pledged more sanctions against Russia, Ukraine has pledged not to back down. UNHCR has reported over 400 civilian casualties. Canada has also decided to send anti-tank weapons to Ukraine. At UNGA, Russia claimed that it has no plans to ‘occupy’ Ukraine, but that it wants to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine - it is unclear what these two mean.

Image: AP