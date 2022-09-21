Pope Francis Terms Consideration Of Nuclear Weapons 'madness' After Putin Issues Threat

Pope Francis has said that any consideration of the use of nuclear weapons is "madness." His statement comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a partial referendum and warning to the West regarding nuclear weapons. The pontiff made the statement without mentioning Russia or Russian President Putin specifically.

“At a time when this tragic war brings us to the point where some people are thinking of nuclear weapons, that madness,” Pope Francis said.

Pope Francis made the remarks at the general audience in St Peter's Square on Wednesday. The pontiff, who did not mention Russia, informed the people about his telephonic conversation with cardinal Konrad Krajewski. He said that cardinal Krajewski has visited Ukraine for the fourth time and is helping people in Odessa, according to the statement released by the Vatican.Calling the situation in Ukraine "terrible," Pope Francis stated that Krajewski informed about the people's pain, savagery, monstrosities, and the tortured corpses in Ukraine.

"I would like to mention the terrible situation in tormented Ukraine. Cardinal Krajewski went there for the fourth time. Yesterday he telephoned me, he is spending time there, helping in the area of Odessa and bringing closeness," Pope Francis said. "He told me about the pain of this people, the savagery, the monstrosities, the tortured corpses they find. Let us unite ourselves to this people who are so noble and martyred," he added.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he does not believe the world would allow his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons. Speaking to Bild, Zelenskyy stressed that he does not think the Kremlin "will use nuclear weapons." Citing intelligence services of Ukraine and its allies, Zelenskyy underscored that Putin has already conducted partial mobilization. The embattled President asserted that he does not intend to end his plan to liberate territories of Ukraine.

Putin orders partial mobilization

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he has signed a decree on the partial mobilization in Russia. His announcement comes a day after Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine announced their plans to hold a referendum on joining Russia. "I consider it necessary to support the proposal Ministry of Defense and the General Staff on the conduct of partial mobilization in the Russian Federation," Putin said.

He stressed that the decision is "fully adequate to the threats" faced by Russia and to protect their territory and to ensure the security of people in Russia and liberated regions. The Kremlin leader accused the West of launching a "nuclear war" against Russia. Issuing a stern warning to the West, Putin said that Russia will use "all the means" to protect its territory and asserted that "it's not a bluff." He accused the West of aiming to "weaken, divide and eventually destroy" Russia. In his address, Putin said, "In its aggressive anti-Russian policy, the West has crossed every line."

"When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. It's not a bluff," Putin said. "I emphasize this again, with all the means at our disposal. And those who are trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the wind rose can also turn in their direction," he added.

Image: AP