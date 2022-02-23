Pope Francis Urges All Sides To Refrain From Violent Action Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

On February 23, Pope Francis stated that increasingly dangerous scenarios are emerging in Ukraine, and urged all sides to refrain from actions that could cause pain to people of the region. Pope Francis made a heartfelt appeal for peace in Ukraine during the General Audience on Wednesday, stating that the possibility of violence had given him "much pain" in his heart.

"Despite the diplomatic efforts of the last few week increasingly alarming scenarios are opening up," Pope claimed. He further urged that, "all the parties involved refrain from any action that would cause even more suffering to the people, destabilizing coexistence between nations and bringing international law into disrepute."

Pope Francis further declared on Wednesday, March 2, an international day of fasting and prayer for peace, in a solemn tone at the close of his talk. Moreover, Ukraine faces a full-scale invasion from Russia, according to Western leaders, as Russia gathered at least 150,000 troops on the border. President Vladimir Putin defied the West and the United Nations by declaring two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine to be independent republics and indicating that he was prepared to send troops there.

Russia-Ukraine conflict

As Russian President Vladimir Putin orders military into Donetsk and Luhansk to "maintain the peace," one of Europe's biggest security crises in decades is emerging. Western countries, on the other hand, have slapped further sanctions on Russia on Tuesday for sending troops into separatist areas of eastern Ukraine, threatening to go even further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbour.

The US, the EU, Canada, and the United Kingdom declared intentions to target banks and the wealthy, while Germany suspended the certification of Nord 2, a major gas pipeline project from Russia. The US and its allies claim that Russia has gathered more than 150,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. Moscow, however, has denied any invasion plans.

