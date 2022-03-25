Amid the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kyiv, Pope Francis has expressed his willingness to facilitate the opening of humanitarian corridors from the war-ravaged regions of Ukraine. The development has been confirmed by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereschuk, Interfax reported. The development comes as the Russian military aggression in Ukraine continues for day 30 and people continue to flee their homeland to evade the perils of war.

Iryna Vereschuk has informed that Papal nuncio offered to facilitate in opening the humanitarian corridors. Vereschuk further added that it appears the Russian side might have agreed to the plan, as per the Interfax report. She stressed that if their efforts show results, they will be "very grateful" to Pope Francis for his involvement and efforts to help in preventing the "humanitarian catastrophe." It is pertinent to mention here that it has been 30 days since the onset of the conflict between the Kremlin and Kyiv and the Ukrainian Defence Ministry recently claimed that 16,100 Russian troops have died since the invasion began.

Ukrainian President speaks to Pope Francis

Earlier on March 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Pope Francis to visit his country. He expressed confidence in his administration being able to arrange the visit and stressed that it would support Ukrainians in the conflict, as per the Interfax report. He made the remarks after his telephonic conversation with the Pontiff. During the telephonic conversation, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Pope Francis for his prayers for Ukraine and peace. In the Tweet, Zelenskyy informed that he had told Pope about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and the blockade of rescue corridors by Russian armed forces. He further urged Pope Francis to play the mediating role in ending human suffering.

Talked to @Pontifex. Told His Holiness about the difficult humanitarian situation and the blocking of rescue corridors by Russian troops. The mediating role of the Holy See in ending human suffering would be appreciated. Thanked for the prayers for Ukraine and peace. pic.twitter.com/wj4hmrTRGd — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 22, 2022

Pope Francis seeks participation in consecration prayer

Meanwhile, Pope Francis has invited everyone to join him on Friday, March 25 at 5 pm (local time) for the consecration of all mankind, especially Russia and Ukraine, to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. He has also invited the bishops from across the world to partake in consecrating Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Catholic News Agency reported. Pope Francis has written a letter asking all Catholics to assemble in their parishes on Friday to pray the act of consecration of the world, particularly Russia and Ukraine, to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Приглашаю всех верных присоединиться ко мне сегодня в 17.00 (по римскому времени) во время совершения Акта посвящения всего человечества, в особенности России и Украины, Непорочному Сердцу Марии. #МолимсяВместе https://t.co/zmRenQciVN pic.twitter.com/CVlAq30ZEW — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) March 25, 2022

Image: AP