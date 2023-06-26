Post-Wagner Crisis, Russia To Introduce Bill Regulating Private Military Companies

After the whole debacle between the Russian administration and the Russian private mercenary group Wagner, the country’s lower house is working on a bill to regulate the activities of private military companies (PMCs). State Duma (Russia’s Lower House) Defence committee head Andrey Kartapolov, confirmed the recent developments while speaking to Russian media houses, Sputnik reported. Mighty Russia was jolted from within after Russia’s PMC Wagner went on to attack different military headquarters across the country. Immediately after the commencement of the attacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the citizens in which he vowed to “punish the armed uprising”. However, the tussle between the two sides lasted for a day and on Saturday Wagner Chief Evgeny Prigozhin confirmed that his forces had halted their attempt to reach Moscow. But the whole ordeal left Moscow on its toes.

When the Russian media asked Kartapolov if any legislation could be made to prevent something like this from happening in the future, the Russian official gave an affirmative response. “We are working on it”, he told the media during a press briefing, Sputnik reports. He also made it clear that it is “too early” to speak on the prospects of PMC Wagner.

Russian servicemen guard an area in a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, Image: AP

Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance since the violent uprising. The mercenary group started approaching the Russian capital, demanding his ouster. In a video shared by the Russian Ministry on Monday, Shoigu can be seen inspecting troops in Ukraine on Monday. “Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu inspected a forward control centre of the Zapad Group of Forces during his visit to the special military operation zone,” the Telegram post by the ministry reads.

A peace that came at a price

The whole ordeal started after Prigozhin accused the Russian military of launching a strike against a Wagner camp. However, the country’s Ministry of Defence denied the allegation which ultimately led to an initiation of a coup attempt. Concerns started rising in the Kremlin after a Wagner contingent seized control of several administrative buildings in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and started heading to the Russian capital Moscow. After Putin’s aggressive address, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case against the Wagner chief for “inciting armed mutiny”.

In this handout photo taken from a video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, Image: AP

Tensions started to simmer down after the two sides sat for negotiation. On Saturday, the Belarusian presidential office said that Prigozhin had accepted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's proposal to halt the operations and de-escalate the situation. The criminal charge which was filed against Prigozhin was dropped and it was announced that he will move to Belarus. “The charges against Yevgeny Prigozhin for mounting an armed rebellion will be dropped and the troops who joined him also will not be prosecuted,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Saturday. During the announcement, Peskov made it clear that Putin's “highest goal” was "to avoid bloodshed and internal confrontation with unpredictable results.” However, the fates of Wagner and his boss are still unclear.