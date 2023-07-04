Post-Wagner Mutiny, Ukraine President Zelenskyy Labels Russia 'weak'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called Vladimir Putin's response to the armed Wagner rebellion "weak". While condemning the Russian reaction to the armed mutiny, the Ukrainian president said that the Russian President has lost control of his own people. It is to be noted that the statement by the Ukrainian president comes amid intense fighting near Bakhmut.

Recently, Putin experienced the greatest threat to his authority in over two decades, when the head of the Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, initiated a uprising, claiming control of military facilities in two Russian cities and marching toward Moscow, before he agreed to stand down.

Why Zelenskyy called Russia 'weak'

While talking about the latest Russian rebellion, Zelenskyy said, "We see Putin's reaction. It's weak." Further, he said, "Firstly, we see he doesn't control everything. Wagner's moving deep into Russia and taking certain regions shows how easy it is to do. Putin doesn't control the situation in the regions." "All that vertical of power he used to have is just crumbling down, " Zelenskyy asserted.

According to a CNN report, some of the Russians cheered on Wagner fighters when Prigozhin led the unprecedented challenge to Putin's authority. In videos shared by AP News, one could see crowds cheering as the Wagner boss' vehicle departed the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on June 24. Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian intelligence reports have shown that there was major support in Kremlin for Prigozhin, and he claimed that half of Russia supported the Wagner boss and the paramilitary group's mutiny.

Zelenskyy aims to make Europe 'peaceful'

Staking claim for a place for Ukraine in the NATO alliance, President Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter, "It is obvious that Europe can be protected from any aggression only together with 🇺🇦 and only together with Ukraine in @NATO." He added, "That is why we must achieve security certainty about our future in the Alliance. Then 🇷🇺 will have to refocus on its own statehood - to finally take care of itself, not some expansions."

According to Zelenskyy, Europe can only be peaceful "if peace is guaranteed by full security certainty." While talking about protecting Europe from Russia, he wrote, "Europe cannot have a deficit of security certainty that will provoke Russia's tyranny and aggression. Russia will try to take a bite out of Europe only when it sees any kind of security uncertainty." Further, he added, "When everything is certain and obvious, Russia's tyranny does not dare to violate security."

The Russia-Ukraine war intensifies after the Russian rebellion

According to Ukraine's deputy defence minister, the fighting near Bakhmut has intensified as both sides "struggle" to seize the initiative. Further, she said that the Ukrainian troops have advanced near a village south of Bakhmut, while fighting has been continuous in the north and the city has been experiencing heavy exchanges of fire. "The situation is changing rapidly and control over positions can be lost and regained twice within a day," said Hanna Maliar. Further, General Oleksander Syrskyi, in charge of Ukraine's land forces, has shared the advances of troops on the fringes of Bakhmut and the "effective destruction of Russians".