Power Line, Houses In Nikopol Damaged By Russian Artillery Attack: Ukraine

Artillery fire from Russian troops caused damage to a private business, four residential homes, and a power line in Nikopol on Saturday morning, said a high ranking Ukrainian military official.

“The aggressor again struck Nikopol district. At night, Marhanets community came under artillery fire. In the morning, Nikopol was hit,” Serhiy Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram.

Nikopol experienced damage to a private business, four residential homes, a power line, and two outbuildings, with one catching fire. However, the firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. The affected area is currently being examined by rescue workers, with no injuries to individuals reported as a result of the attacks.

According to reports, Ukrainian forces defended against over 150 attacks from the enemy in various directions, including Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk, within the last day.

Zaporizhzhia apartment struck by Russian missile

A five-storey apartment block in Zaporizhzhia was struck Wednesday overnight by a Russian missilet, killing at least four people, the city’s acting Mayor Anatoly Kurtev said. Rescuers are searching for survivors under the rubble. The building was “almost completely destroyed”, Kurtev said. The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration said Russia appeared to have used a S-300 missile, reported The Guardian.

Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, tweeted about the overnight attack, writing: "Zaporizhzhia bravely resists the Russian aggressor. In retaliation, it attacks civilians. A high-rise building was deliberately hit last night. Three floors are completely destroyed. People died. We continue to search under the rubble. My condolences to the victims. We will not forgive this."