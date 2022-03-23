President Putin Says He Will Only Accept Rubles For Russian Gas Deliveries In Europe

With the war escalating between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that payments for purchasing Russian commodities supplied to the European Union and the US should be made in Russian currency Rubles and not in any foreign currency, Interfax reported.

In his meeting with government officials, Putin said that the US and EU have "generally defaulted on their obligations" to Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the payments for exporting natural gas to unfriendly states must be accepted in Rubles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that some Western countries have made "illegimate" moves on freezing the Russian assets and had destroyed Moscow's trust in their currencies. Putin has informed his government that they have decided to receive payments for exporting natural gas to unfriendly states in ruble, as per the Interfax report. At his meeting with government officials, Putin said that everybody in the world is aware that the obligations in dollars and euro cannot be met. He added that he no longer feels that they need not send commodities to the European Union and the US and receive payments for the products in dollars, euro and any other currency.

Central Bank given one week time to develop procedure: Putin

Furthermore, Putin stated that the Central Bank and the government have been given one week's time to develop the procedure for gas importers purchasing Russian rubles in the domestic market. He further stated that Russia will continue to export gas as per the volumes and price fixed at the time of agreements that have been signed previously. However, the mode of payment for importing gas has been changed by the Russian government. The announcement of the Russian President Vladimir Putin comes as the West has imposed sanctions on Russia in order to pressurise him to stop Moscow's military action in Ukraine.

'Stop outbidding each other & start buying gas together': EU Commission President

Meanwhile, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, 23 March, announced that they need to start buying gas together in the EU. She asserted that they must stop "outbidding each other" which has resulted in increasing the gas price. In addition, Ursula von der Leyen stated that they need to use gas storage facilities in member states to secure gas supplies in the European Union. Furthermore, EU Commission President announced that she will discuss prioritizing LNG supplies in the coming months with the US President Joe Biden. She added that they plan to have additional supplies for next two winters.

