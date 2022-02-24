The UN Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting yet again on Wednesday night to discuss the Ukraine crisis, only hours after diplomats addressed the issue. Following the latest developments of the Russian troops, the UNSC has once again pleaded for diplomacy as fears of a new war in Europe grew. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, while addressing the second UNSC meet in two days, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to give ‘peace a chance’.

Making the opening remarks at the UNSC, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that there have been major developments in the crisis. He then went on to plead to Russia to stop its troops from attacking Ukraine. “In the recent past, there were several situations with similar indications, similar rumours. And I never believed in them, convinced that nothing serious would happen. I was wrong and I would like not to be at wrong again,” Guterres said while making his opening remarks at the UNSC meeting.

#BREAKING | In the recent past, there have been several rumours of an invasion into Ukraine. I never believe in them and I was convinced nothing serious would happen. I was wrong: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterreshttps://t.co/TBJbdJBOnF pic.twitter.com/OB4FBf574C — Republic (@republic) February 24, 2022

“If indeed an operation is being prepared (by Russia). President Vladimir Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance,” Guterres said. He further added that “too many people have already died,” while making the appeal.

#BREAKING | Indeed an operation is being prepared (by Russia). President Vladimir Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres



Watch #LIVE https://t.co/TBJbdJBOnF pic.twitter.com/8VF0n6h1M7 — Republic (@republic) February 24, 2022

Earlier on Wednesday, the UN Secretary-General had slammed Russia's move to recognize two eastern Ukrainian separatist regions as independent as a "violation" of Kyiv's sovereignty. "The Secretary-General considers the decision of the Russian Federation to be a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations," he had said in a statement.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Despite allegations that Russian forces are moving closer to Ukraine's borders, President Vladimir Putin has stated that Russia's interests and security are non-negotiable. Putin on Thursday morning has said that fighting between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers is 'inevitable'. The Russian President also urged Ukraine service members to 'lay down their arms and go home'. He added that the Ukrainians who leave the conflict will be able to safely return to their families.

Meanwhile, the West has issued a series of sanctions against Russian interests. "We've cut off Russia's government from Western financing," Biden said after Russia's upper house of Parliament authorised the President to send forces into two regions of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

Vladimir Putin on February 21 declared Russia's recognition of the so-called "people's republics" of Luhansk and Donetsk, reportedly sending Russian troops into the areas and tearing up the peace deal with Ukraine. Despite Putin's assurances that he was still open to talks, France's Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken both cancelled meetings with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Image: AP